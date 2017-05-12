Which conference is the best in men’s college golf?
Using the Golfweek/Sagarin college rankings, each conference was assigned a power rating based on the strength of each team in its league.
They are as follows:
|Conference
|Power Rating
|NCAA Postseason Teams
|Southeasten Conference
|71.01
|12
|Big 12 Conference
|71.13
|8
|Pac-12 Conference
|71.21
|6
|Atlantic Coast Conference
|71.61
|8
|Big Ten Conference
|72.45
|8
|The American Conference
|72.82
|3
|Mountain West Conference
|72.84
|3
|West Coast Conference
|72.87
|3
|Sun Belt Conference
|72.93
|3
|Atlantic-Sun Conference
|73.06
|4
|Conference-USA
|73.22
|2
|Big West Conference
|73.39
|1
|Mid-American Conference
|73.40
|1
|Southern Conference
|73.73
|1
|Big South Conference
|73.81
|2
|Colonial Athletic Association
|74.37
|1
|Southland Conference
|74.69
|1
|Ivy League
|74.81
|1
|Big East Conference
|75.01
|1
|Atlantic 10 Conference
|75.01
|1
|Summit League
|75.06
|1
|Missouri Valley Conference
|75.17
|1
|Ohio Valley Conference
|75.79
|1
|Western Athletic Conference
|75.87
|1
|Big Sky Conference
|76.02
|1
|Horizon League
|76.15
|1
|Patriot League Conference
|76.55
|1
|Northeast Conference
|77.60
|1
|Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference
|78.55
|1
|Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference
|78.56
|1
|Southwestern Athletic Conference
|86.07
|1
Comments