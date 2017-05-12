Which conference is the best in men’s college golf?

Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
NCAA Championship

Using the Golfweek/Sagarin college rankings, each conference was assigned a power rating based on the strength of each team in its league.

They are as follows:

Conference Power Rating NCAA Postseason Teams
Southeasten Conference 71.01 12
Big 12 Conference 71.13 8
Pac-12 Conference 71.21 6
Atlantic Coast Conference 71.61 8
Big Ten Conference 72.45 8
The American Conference 72.82 3
Mountain West Conference 72.84 3
West Coast Conference 72.87 3
Sun Belt Conference 72.93 3
Atlantic-Sun Conference 73.06 4
Conference-USA 73.22 2
Big West Conference 73.39 1
Mid-American Conference 73.40 1
Southern Conference 73.73 1
Big South Conference 73.81 2
Colonial Athletic Association 74.37 1
Southland Conference 74.69 1
Ivy League 74.81 1
Big East Conference 75.01 1
Atlantic 10 Conference 75.01 1
Summit League 75.06 1
Missouri Valley Conference 75.17 1
Ohio Valley Conference 75.79 1
Western Athletic Conference 75.87 1
Big Sky Conference 76.02 1
Horizon League 76.15 1
Patriot League Conference 76.55 1
Northeast Conference 77.60 1
Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference 78.55 1
Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference 78.56 1
Southwestern Athletic Conference 86.07 1

