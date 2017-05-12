Zac Blair reacts to his 'wild' 9 on the 17th at TPC Sawgrass

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. – For the record, Zac Blair liked all four of his irons Friday at TPC Sawgrass’s famed par-3 17th.

It just so happens the first three went in the water.

“It was wild,” Blair said after his round at The Players Championship. “That’s just how it goes sometimes.”

The 26-year-old continued to forgo the drop zone with each attempt, re-teeing from the full 147 yards in a move reminiscent of Tin Cup. But Blair liked his 8-iron from where he stood, and he figured the angle from the drop zone wasn’t as good.

TIN CUP! TIN CUP! TIN CUP! Zac Blair puts 3 in the water on the 17th pic.twitter.com/OCPi6dD60V #PGA #TPCSawgrass — Adam Forsythe (@adamforsythe) May 12, 2017

So he pressed on. Four shots from the tee, three penalty strokes and two putts. The final tally? A 9.

“I think it’s unbelievable, to be honest,” a stunningly serene Blair explained after signing his card for 8-over 80, landing him at 12 over for the tournament. “I probably caught the biggest gust of the entire day, then the wind flipped around.”

That’ll happen on one of the PGA Tour’s most famous holes – especially this week, with the water around the island green claiming balls at a record rate. There were 19 deposits in the opening round, and the 28 rinses as of this posting Friday is the most ever in a second round at The Players.

Perhaps the most interesting (or maddening) part of Blair’s sextuple bogey was his belief at contact that each shot was good enough to stay on the green, if not go in the hole.

“I was totally fine the entire time,” Blair said. “Three of the best swings I put on it all week … The second one was maybe the best swing I made all week, all year.

“There’s nothing you can really do about it.”

The crowd was behind him the whole way, cheering wildly as Blair’s fourth attempt – the first with a 9-iron – found the green. The fourth-year pro gamely doffed his cap and played on.

“You never want to be in that situation,” Blair said, “but it was nice to have them there and appreciate what I was doing.”