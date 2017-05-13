Billy Horschel: "It looked bad" but I did not throw a club at my caddie

Billy Horschel was frustrated Friday afternoon during Round 2 of the Players Championship, putting it in the water on 13 while he was fighting to make the cut.

After chipping in for bogey, video of Horschel throwing his club in the direct vicinity of caddie Josh Cassell quickly emerged on Twitter. The backlash was swift, and it definitely wasn’t a good look.

Billy Horschel, once a gator always a gator pic.twitter.com/vwhx5fCh4U — Brad Reynolds (@Brad_Reynoldss) May 12, 2017

Here’s Horschel’s explanation of the events, which he posted in a Twitter video Saturday morning.

“Getting a lot of flack on Twitter the last 24 hours or so about a certain situation that happened on the course (Friday),” Horschel said. “… Obviously I was frustrated when my 7-iron went in (to the water). I went to my 5-wood. … I holed it and I was just sort of chuckling to myself. Laughing like, ‘You gotta be kidding me. Golf gods taketh and they giveth at the same time.’ I tossed my club at my bag. I didn’t think I tossed it that hard. I’ve seen the video, it was harder than I wanted, but it was not at my caddie, Josh. He knows that. We’ve had a conversation. He actually reached out to talk to me about it to say he was cool with everything. Obviously, yeah, it looked bad. That’s the way it looks, but I was laughing, saying, ‘Are you kidding me?’ type deal. You guys give me all the flack you want, that’s fine, I take it all the time. No big deal. Thanks for all the true supporters out there. Keep the tweets coming. Love you all. See you next week in Dallas.”

The club did appear to hit the bag, but it’s never a good sign when one has to come out and clarify that they were not, in fact, throwing their golf club at another human being.

Anyways, Horschel has now addressed the issue using the same method Bubba Watson employed when he took to Twitter to claim he was joking about the fact that golf writers have an easy job.