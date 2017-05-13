J.B. Holmes, Kyle Stanley co-lead after Round 3 of Players Championship

LEADING: Kyle Stanley retained the lead he held entering Round 3 with an even-par 72 and is now joined by J.B. Holmes, who shot 2-under 70 to join Stanely out front at 9 at the Players Championship. Louis Oosthuizen held a share of the lead after Round 2 but fell behind with a 1-over 73, putting him in third outright and one back at 8 under.

CHASING: Si Woo Kim briefly co-led before finishing with a third-round 68, good for 7 under and two shots off the lead. Emiliano Grillo made one of the biggest moves of the day, getting to 6 under for the tournament with a 5-under 67. He’s joined by Ian Poulter at 6 under while Sergio Garcia, Patrick Cantlay and Alex Noren are 5 under entering the final round.

SHOT OF THE DAY: Tied for the lead on the 17th tee, Holmes flung a beauty into the island green and walked away with birdie to take the outright lead at the time. Not to be outdone, Stanley put his even closer in the next group and also made birdie to tie Holmes at 9 under.

What pressure? A fine shot, and a tip of the cap from @JBHolmesGolf.#QuickHits pic.twitter.com/zxIPZS97UW — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) May 13, 2017

QUOTABLE: “If you would have handed me a scorecard which said it would have added up to 71, (bogey-free) round, I would have taken it” – Ian Poulter, who shot 1 under and is still in contention after a day tough day which produced a lot of big numbers.

UP NEXT: NBC will air final-round coverage from 2-7 p.m. ET Sunday. Follow all the action live on Golfweek.com and our Facebook and Twitter feeds.