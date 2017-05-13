Dustin Johnson, Rickie Fowler, Justin Thomas among Round 3 big-name carnage at The Players

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. — High winds and a splash of Pete Dye induced at least one double bogey from more than half of The Players Championship field Saturday. Dustin Johnson, Justin Thomas and Rickie Fowler all shot 7s, and that wasn’t the worst of it for several PGA Tour stars.

Here are just some of the most damaging scores for big names during a blustery Round 3 and where they occurred:

Hideki Matsuyama No. 13, score: 8

With birdies at the 11th and 12th holes, Hideki Matsuyama advanced his first tee shot only 125 yards at the par-3 13th. With the hole playing 150 yards, the ball finished well into the lake fronting the green. Matsuyama moved to the drop area and hit another ball into the lake, then three-putted for quintuple bogey. Matsuyama bogeyed the 14th and never recovered, posting a 76 to finish Saturday at +3 for the tournament.

Matt Kuchar No. 14, score: 9

One-over-par in an already volatile round for the Olympic bronze medalist, Kuchar drove his tee shot into the 14th hole lake and dropped at the tee, hitting another ball into the lake. After finding dry land with a 225-yard tee ball, Kuchar placed his sixth shot in the back bunker where he failed to get up and down. The 2012 Players Champion finished the round with a double bogey on 17 and a bogey on 18 to post 81, his first round in the 80s at TPC Sawgrass and his highest round here by three strokes.

Justin Thomas Nos. 16, 17, 18, scores: 6, 4, 7

Treading at two-over-par, Thomas hit a 259-yard drive on the 16th but punched under trees into the lake. After that bogey he salvaged another bogey on the seventeenth after hitting his tee ball into the water. Thomas saved his worst for last at the eighteenth, driving into the lake, dropping on a forward tee 408 yards from the hole. He eventually three-putted for triple bogey and will miss the 54-hole cut at +7.

Rickie Fowler No. 18, score: 7

Playing most of his round in high winds, Fowler had made it to -4 for the tournament through 13 holes before bogeys at 14 and 15 ended his momentum. A birdie at the island green 17th had him back to -3 and within striking distance of the leaders if he could finish with a par. But a tee shot right stayed up in a tree. “You play golf long enough you’re going to see a ball get stuck in a tree,” Fowler said. “A good way to look at it is at least we identified it so you can play from there, instead of losing it and having to go back to the tee.” Fowler then pumped his approach from 192-yards into the lake, leaving the 2014 champion with a seven to finish even-par for the tournament.

Dustin Johnson No. 16, score: 7

Arriving at the short par-5 tee at 1-under-par, Johnson needed for a decent finish to have any hopes of winning Sunday. A 299-yard tee shot left Johnson with a hanging lie 245 yards from the par-5 16th green . Johnson advanced his shot just 211 into the lake, then dropped from 185 yards out and airmailed the green into the lake again. Johnson got up-and-down for double bogey. Not bad considering he had two water balls.

Vijay Singh No. 8, score: 6

Beginning to fade after his amazing 36-hole start, the 54-year-old took himself out of The Players with a pulled tee shot at the par-3 8th. Upon taking an unplayable like drop from pine scrub and bushes, Singh flubbed a wedge, then failed to get up and down. Coming off a double-bogey at the fourth and a bogey at the fifth, Singh stepped on the ninth tee at -1 and well back of the lead. He finished the day with a 79.