Ranking every Div. 1 men's college golf team's spring season

College

Golf has the longest season in collegiate athletics when you consider the fall and spring season count towards a team’s official record. A lot can happen during that offseason for a college golf team, which is why looking at how a team is playing in the spring could be an important factor on how a team may play in the postseason.

Using only the spring season results, below is the ranking of all NCAA Division I teams for the spring season using the Golfweek/Sagarin rankings.

Rank Team Power Rating
1 Southern California 69.45
2 Oregon 69.57
3 Oklahoma State 69.65
4 LSU 69.70
5 Baylor 69.70
6 Vanderbilt 69.90
7 Florida 69.91
8 Stanford 69.91
9 Kent State 69.94
10 Clemson 69.98
11 Illinois 70.11
12 Wake Forest 70.20
13 Texas 70.22
14 Texas Tech 70.33
15 Oklahoma 70.38
16 Pepperdine 70.44
17 Texas A&M 70.54
18 UNLV 70.62
19 Arizona State 70.63
20 Lipscomb 70.80
21 Duke 70.80
22 Washington 70.81
23 Georgia Tech 70.90
24 Missouri 70.93
25 NC State 70.96
26 Northwestern 70.97
27 Mississippi 71.01
28 Florida State 71.02
29 Arkansas 71.09
30 Alabama 71.10
31 Virginia 71.13
32 Kansas 71.15
33 South Carolina 71.20
34 Purdue 71.25
35 Colorado 71.26
36 South Florida 71.34
37 New Mexico 71.36
38 North Florida 71.39
39 Jacksonville 71.39
40 Auburn 71.42
41 Georgia 71.44
42 Kentucky 71.47
43 North Carolina 71.50
44 Georgia Southern 71.51
45 Iowa State 71.56
46 UCLA 71.62
47 UCF 71.63
48 Iowa 71.63
49 BYU 71.64
50 Kennesaw State 71.66
51 Texas El Paso 71.71
52 UC Santa Barbara 71.72
53 Augusta University 71.73
54 Arizona 71.74
55 Penn State 71.74
56 San Diego State 71.85
57 Middle Tennessee State 71.85
58 TCU 71.86
59 Ohio State 71.87
60 Campbell 71.87
61 Houston 71.89
62 North Texas 71.89
63 Troy 71.91
64 California 71.92
65 Liberty 71.93
66 Georgia State 71.99
67 Saint Mary’s-CA 72.09
68 Charleston 72.13
69 Mississippi State 72.20
70 Colorado State 72.25
71 Tennessee 72.26
72 Cal Poly 72.33
73 SMU 72.37
74 Oregon State 72.39
75 Grand Canyon 72.41
76 Louisville 72.41
77 Seattle Univ. 72.42
78 James Madison 72.43
79 Charlotte 72.44
80 Michigan 72.44
81 UTSA 72.55
82 Washington State 72.56
83 Arkansas State 72.56
84 Virginia Tech 72.58
85 South Alabama 72.58
86 UNCG 72.60
87 Little Rock 72.61
88 Chattanooga 72.62
89 UNCW 72.71
90 East Tennessee State 72.71
91 UAB 72.72
92 Nevada 72.73
93 Santa Clara 72.75
94 McNeese State 72.77
95 Cincinnati 72.78
96 Richmond 72.78
97 Wichita State 72.80
98 Utah 72.80
99 San Francisco 72.80
100 Harvard 72.85
101 Maryland 72.88
102 Long Beach State 72.93
103 Connecticut 72.96
104 UC Davis 72.96
105 Kansas State 72.97
106 East Carolina 73.04
107 Sacramento State 73.06
108 Notre Dame 73.08
109 Marquette 73.09
110 Coastal Carolina 73.13
111 Wyoming 73.13
112 Boise State 73.13
113 Loyola Marymount 73.15
114 UC Irvine 73.17
115 Jacksonville State 73.17
116 Wisconsin 73.18
117 ULM 73.18
118 SE Louisiana 73.22
119 Minnesota 73.25
120 Denver 73.26
121 Stephen F. Austin 73.29
122 Michigan State 73.38
123 Ball State 73.40
124 Southern Mississippi 73.42
125 Cal State Fullerton 73.45
126 Seton Hall 73.46
127 Western Carolina 73.47
128 Northern Illinois 73.48
129 Army 73.51
130 Lamar 73.54
131 NE Louisiana-Lafayette 73.54
132 Elon 73.55
133 Eastern Kentucky 73.56
134 Gardner-Webb 73.57
135 Eastern Michigan 73.57
136 Cal State Northridge 73.58
137 Fresno State 73.60
138 Memphis 73.61
139 Pacific 73.63
140 West Virginia 73.63
141 Bowling Green 73.64
142 Nebraska 73.66
143 Louisiana-Lafayette 73.66
144 Utah State 73.70
145 Rice 73.72
146 Sam Houston State 73.73
147 Yale 73.75
148 Georgetown 73.76
149 Radford 73.76
150 Western Kentucky 73.78
151 Longwood 73.80
152 Princeton 73.80
153 Florida Gulf Coast 73.86
154 Miami U. (OH) 73.87
155 Cleveland State 73.87
156 Texas State 73.88
157 Charleston Southern 73.90
158 New Mexico State 73.95
159 San Jose State 73.96
160 Texas-Arlington 73.97
161 UMKC 73.99
162 Rutgers 74.01
163 Marshall 74.01
164 Louisiana Tech 74.07
165 Akron 74.07
166 Northern Colorado 74.08
167 Furman 74.10
168 Indiana 74.12
169 DePaul 74.12
170 Utah Valley 74.15
171 Dayton 74.17
172 Old Dominion 74.20
173 Southern Illinois 74.20
174 Illinois State 74.24
175 Mercer 74.24
176 Appalachian State 74.25
177 Central Arkansas 74.26
178 VCU 74.28
179 Oral Roberts 74.32
180 Ohio 74.32
181 San Diego 74.32
182 Winthrop 74.33
183 Wofford 74.34
184 Wm. & Mary 74.36
185 Loyola Univ-MD 74.37
186 Rhode Island 74.42
187 George Mason 74.43
188 Toledo 74.43
189 North Dakota State 74.57
190 Bethune-Cookman 74.57
191 Tennessee-Martin 74.60
192 Missouri State 74.61
193 Drexel 74.63
194 Butler 74.72
195 SIU Edwardsville 74.77
196 Bradley 74.77
197 Davidson 74.81
198 Oakland University 74.84
199 Boston College 74.86
200 South Dakota State 74.90
201 Cornell 74.94
202 Air Force 75.03
203 Austin Peay 75.03
204 Dartmouth 75.03
205 Houston Baptist 75.04
206 George Washington 75.05
207 Hawaii 75.09
208 Bryant 75.10
209 Columbia 75.11
210 Gonzaga 75.15
211 Delaware 75.18
212 South Dakota 75.21
213 Southern Utah 75.29
214 UC Riverside 75.32
215 Western Illinois 75.33
216 Abilene Christian 75.34
217 UTRGV 75.35
218 High Point 75.38
219 Weber State 75.48
220 Wright State 75.50
221 Drake 75.52
222 Francis Marion 75.63
223 Pennsylvania 75.63
224 Florida Atlantic 75.64
225 Northern Iowa 75.66
226 Towson 75.68
227 Fordham 75.69
228 Belmont 75.70
229 IUPUI 75.72
230 Samford 75.77
231 Villanova 75.80
232 Presbyterian College 75.81
233 Nicholls State 75.82
234 Temple 75.82
235 Murray State 75.86
236 Fort Wayne 75.87
237 USC Upstate 75.89
238 Robert Morris 75.96
239 Evansville 76.00
240 Detroit 76.06
241 Lehigh 76.09
242 Fairleigh Dickinson 76.14
243 St. John’s 76.14
244 Incarnate Word 76.35
245 Idaho 76.35
246 Morehead State 76.36
247 Omaha 76.45
248 La Salle 76.46
249 Tennessee Tech 76.52
250 Valparaiso 76.56
251 St. Bonaventure 76.57
252 Saint Joseph’s 76.60
253 Binghamton 76.62
254 Stetson 76.65
255 Wagner 76.69
256 Hartford 76.76
257 Navy 76.76
258 Bucknell 76.77
259 Xavier 76.82
260 Green Bay 77.06
261 Northern Kentucky 77.28
262 Lafayette 77.28
263 Saint Peter’s 77.32
264 Creighton 77.32
265 Brown 77.47
266 Alcorn State 77.47
267 Colgate 77.56
268 Alabama State 77.71
269 St. Francis-PA 77.73
270 Sacred Heart 77.91
271 Long Island Univ. 78.03
272 New Orleans 78.07
273 Youngstown State 78.08
274 Manhattan 78.12
275 Siena 78.13
276 Fairfield 78.13
277 Rider 78.16
278 CSU Bakersfield 78.22
279 Monmouth 78.26
280 Tennessee State 78.43
281 Central Connecticut 78.52
282 Iona 78.59
283 N. Carolina Central 78.78
284 Loyola-Chicago 78.89
285 Savannah State 78.89
286 Hofstra 78.92
287 Texas Southern 79.57
288 Florida A&M 79.70
289 Niagara 79.89
290 Eastern Illinois 79.95
291 Holy Cross 80.28
292 Canisius 80.42
293 Hampton 80.53
294 North Dakota 80.82
295 Prairie View A&M 82.40
296 St. Francis Coll-NY 82.54
297 Chicago State 83.60
298 MD Eastern Shore 86.55
299 Jackson State 88.33
300 Arkansas-Pine Bluff 92.81
301 Alabama A&M 108.17

 

