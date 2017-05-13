Ranking every Div. 1 men's college golf team's spring season

Golf has the longest season in collegiate athletics when you consider the fall and spring season count towards a team’s official record. A lot can happen during that offseason for a college golf team, which is why looking at how a team is playing in the spring could be an important factor on how a team may play in the postseason.
Using only the spring season results, below is the ranking of all NCAA Division I teams for the spring season using the Golfweek/Sagarin rankings.
|Rank
|Team
|Power Rating
|1
|Southern California
|69.45
|2
|Oregon
|69.57
|3
|Oklahoma State
|69.65
|4
|LSU
|69.70
|5
|Baylor
|69.70
|6
|Vanderbilt
|69.90
|7
|Florida
|69.91
|8
|Stanford
|69.91
|9
|Kent State
|69.94
|10
|Clemson
|69.98
|11
|Illinois
|70.11
|12
|Wake Forest
|70.20
|13
|Texas
|70.22
|14
|Texas Tech
|70.33
|15
|Oklahoma
|70.38
|16
|Pepperdine
|70.44
|17
|Texas A&M
|70.54
|18
|UNLV
|70.62
|19
|Arizona State
|70.63
|20
|Lipscomb
|70.80
|21
|Duke
|70.80
|22
|Washington
|70.81
|23
|Georgia Tech
|70.90
|24
|Missouri
|70.93
|25
|NC State
|70.96
|26
|Northwestern
|70.97
|27
|Mississippi
|71.01
|28
|Florida State
|71.02
|29
|Arkansas
|71.09
|30
|Alabama
|71.10
|31
|Virginia
|71.13
|32
|Kansas
|71.15
|33
|South Carolina
|71.20
|34
|Purdue
|71.25
|35
|Colorado
|71.26
|36
|South Florida
|71.34
|37
|New Mexico
|71.36
|38
|North Florida
|71.39
|39
|Jacksonville
|71.39
|40
|Auburn
|71.42
|41
|Georgia
|71.44
|42
|Kentucky
|71.47
|43
|North Carolina
|71.50
|44
|Georgia Southern
|71.51
|45
|Iowa State
|71.56
|46
|UCLA
|71.62
|47
|UCF
|71.63
|48
|Iowa
|71.63
|49
|BYU
|71.64
|50
|Kennesaw State
|71.66
|51
|Texas El Paso
|71.71
|52
|UC Santa Barbara
|71.72
|53
|Augusta University
|71.73
|54
|Arizona
|71.74
|55
|Penn State
|71.74
|56
|San Diego State
|71.85
|57
|Middle Tennessee State
|71.85
|58
|TCU
|71.86
|59
|Ohio State
|71.87
|60
|Campbell
|71.87
|61
|Houston
|71.89
|62
|North Texas
|71.89
|63
|Troy
|71.91
|64
|California
|71.92
|65
|Liberty
|71.93
|66
|Georgia State
|71.99
|67
|Saint Mary’s-CA
|72.09
|68
|Charleston
|72.13
|69
|Mississippi State
|72.20
|70
|Colorado State
|72.25
|71
|Tennessee
|72.26
|72
|Cal Poly
|72.33
|73
|SMU
|72.37
|74
|Oregon State
|72.39
|75
|Grand Canyon
|72.41
|76
|Louisville
|72.41
|77
|Seattle Univ.
|72.42
|78
|James Madison
|72.43
|79
|Charlotte
|72.44
|80
|Michigan
|72.44
|81
|UTSA
|72.55
|82
|Washington State
|72.56
|83
|Arkansas State
|72.56
|84
|Virginia Tech
|72.58
|85
|South Alabama
|72.58
|86
|UNCG
|72.60
|87
|Little Rock
|72.61
|88
|Chattanooga
|72.62
|89
|UNCW
|72.71
|90
|East Tennessee State
|72.71
|91
|UAB
|72.72
|92
|Nevada
|72.73
|93
|Santa Clara
|72.75
|94
|McNeese State
|72.77
|95
|Cincinnati
|72.78
|96
|Richmond
|72.78
|97
|Wichita State
|72.80
|98
|Utah
|72.80
|99
|San Francisco
|72.80
|100
|Harvard
|72.85
|101
|Maryland
|72.88
|102
|Long Beach State
|72.93
|103
|Connecticut
|72.96
|104
|UC Davis
|72.96
|105
|Kansas State
|72.97
|106
|East Carolina
|73.04
|107
|Sacramento State
|73.06
|108
|Notre Dame
|73.08
|109
|Marquette
|73.09
|110
|Coastal Carolina
|73.13
|111
|Wyoming
|73.13
|112
|Boise State
|73.13
|113
|Loyola Marymount
|73.15
|114
|UC Irvine
|73.17
|115
|Jacksonville State
|73.17
|116
|Wisconsin
|73.18
|117
|ULM
|73.18
|118
|SE Louisiana
|73.22
|119
|Minnesota
|73.25
|120
|Denver
|73.26
|121
|Stephen F. Austin
|73.29
|122
|Michigan State
|73.38
|123
|Ball State
|73.40
|124
|Southern Mississippi
|73.42
|125
|Cal State Fullerton
|73.45
|126
|Seton Hall
|73.46
|127
|Western Carolina
|73.47
|128
|Northern Illinois
|73.48
|129
|Army
|73.51
|130
|Lamar
|73.54
|131
|NE Louisiana-Lafayette
|73.54
|132
|Elon
|73.55
|133
|Eastern Kentucky
|73.56
|134
|Gardner-Webb
|73.57
|135
|Eastern Michigan
|73.57
|136
|Cal State Northridge
|73.58
|137
|Fresno State
|73.60
|138
|Memphis
|73.61
|139
|Pacific
|73.63
|140
|West Virginia
|73.63
|141
|Bowling Green
|73.64
|142
|Nebraska
|73.66
|143
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|73.66
|144
|Utah State
|73.70
|145
|Rice
|73.72
|146
|Sam Houston State
|73.73
|147
|Yale
|73.75
|148
|Georgetown
|73.76
|149
|Radford
|73.76
|150
|Western Kentucky
|73.78
|151
|Longwood
|73.80
|152
|Princeton
|73.80
|153
|Florida Gulf Coast
|73.86
|154
|Miami U. (OH)
|73.87
|155
|Cleveland State
|73.87
|156
|Texas State
|73.88
|157
|Charleston Southern
|73.90
|158
|New Mexico State
|73.95
|159
|San Jose State
|73.96
|160
|Texas-Arlington
|73.97
|161
|UMKC
|73.99
|162
|Rutgers
|74.01
|163
|Marshall
|74.01
|164
|Louisiana Tech
|74.07
|165
|Akron
|74.07
|166
|Northern Colorado
|74.08
|167
|Furman
|74.10
|168
|Indiana
|74.12
|169
|DePaul
|74.12
|170
|Utah Valley
|74.15
|171
|Dayton
|74.17
|172
|Old Dominion
|74.20
|173
|Southern Illinois
|74.20
|174
|Illinois State
|74.24
|175
|Mercer
|74.24
|176
|Appalachian State
|74.25
|177
|Central Arkansas
|74.26
|178
|VCU
|74.28
|179
|Oral Roberts
|74.32
|180
|Ohio
|74.32
|181
|San Diego
|74.32
|182
|Winthrop
|74.33
|183
|Wofford
|74.34
|184
|Wm. & Mary
|74.36
|185
|Loyola Univ-MD
|74.37
|186
|Rhode Island
|74.42
|187
|George Mason
|74.43
|188
|Toledo
|74.43
|189
|North Dakota State
|74.57
|190
|Bethune-Cookman
|74.57
|191
|Tennessee-Martin
|74.60
|192
|Missouri State
|74.61
|193
|Drexel
|74.63
|194
|Butler
|74.72
|195
|SIU Edwardsville
|74.77
|196
|Bradley
|74.77
|197
|Davidson
|74.81
|198
|Oakland University
|74.84
|199
|Boston College
|74.86
|200
|South Dakota State
|74.90
|201
|Cornell
|74.94
|202
|Air Force
|75.03
|203
|Austin Peay
|75.03
|204
|Dartmouth
|75.03
|205
|Houston Baptist
|75.04
|206
|George Washington
|75.05
|207
|Hawaii
|75.09
|208
|Bryant
|75.10
|209
|Columbia
|75.11
|210
|Gonzaga
|75.15
|211
|Delaware
|75.18
|212
|South Dakota
|75.21
|213
|Southern Utah
|75.29
|214
|UC Riverside
|75.32
|215
|Western Illinois
|75.33
|216
|Abilene Christian
|75.34
|217
|UTRGV
|75.35
|218
|High Point
|75.38
|219
|Weber State
|75.48
|220
|Wright State
|75.50
|221
|Drake
|75.52
|222
|Francis Marion
|75.63
|223
|Pennsylvania
|75.63
|224
|Florida Atlantic
|75.64
|225
|Northern Iowa
|75.66
|226
|Towson
|75.68
|227
|Fordham
|75.69
|228
|Belmont
|75.70
|229
|IUPUI
|75.72
|230
|Samford
|75.77
|231
|Villanova
|75.80
|232
|Presbyterian College
|75.81
|233
|Nicholls State
|75.82
|234
|Temple
|75.82
|235
|Murray State
|75.86
|236
|Fort Wayne
|75.87
|237
|USC Upstate
|75.89
|238
|Robert Morris
|75.96
|239
|Evansville
|76.00
|240
|Detroit
|76.06
|241
|Lehigh
|76.09
|242
|Fairleigh Dickinson
|76.14
|243
|St. John’s
|76.14
|244
|Incarnate Word
|76.35
|245
|Idaho
|76.35
|246
|Morehead State
|76.36
|247
|Omaha
|76.45
|248
|La Salle
|76.46
|249
|Tennessee Tech
|76.52
|250
|Valparaiso
|76.56
|251
|St. Bonaventure
|76.57
|252
|Saint Joseph’s
|76.60
|253
|Binghamton
|76.62
|254
|Stetson
|76.65
|255
|Wagner
|76.69
|256
|Hartford
|76.76
|257
|Navy
|76.76
|258
|Bucknell
|76.77
|259
|Xavier
|76.82
|260
|Green Bay
|77.06
|261
|Northern Kentucky
|77.28
|262
|Lafayette
|77.28
|263
|Saint Peter’s
|77.32
|264
|Creighton
|77.32
|265
|Brown
|77.47
|266
|Alcorn State
|77.47
|267
|Colgate
|77.56
|268
|Alabama State
|77.71
|269
|St. Francis-PA
|77.73
|270
|Sacred Heart
|77.91
|271
|Long Island Univ.
|78.03
|272
|New Orleans
|78.07
|273
|Youngstown State
|78.08
|274
|Manhattan
|78.12
|275
|Siena
|78.13
|276
|Fairfield
|78.13
|277
|Rider
|78.16
|278
|CSU Bakersfield
|78.22
|279
|Monmouth
|78.26
|280
|Tennessee State
|78.43
|281
|Central Connecticut
|78.52
|282
|Iona
|78.59
|283
|N. Carolina Central
|78.78
|284
|Loyola-Chicago
|78.89
|285
|Savannah State
|78.89
|286
|Hofstra
|78.92
|287
|Texas Southern
|79.57
|288
|Florida A&M
|79.70
|289
|Niagara
|79.89
|290
|Eastern Illinois
|79.95
|291
|Holy Cross
|80.28
|292
|Canisius
|80.42
|293
|Hampton
|80.53
|294
|North Dakota
|80.82
|295
|Prairie View A&M
|82.40
|296
|St. Francis Coll-NY
|82.54
|297
|Chicago State
|83.60
|298
|MD Eastern Shore
|86.55
|299
|Jackson State
|88.33
|300
|Arkansas-Pine Bluff
|92.81
|301
|Alabama A&M
|108.17
