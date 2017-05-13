Ranking every Div. 1 men's college golf team's spring season

Golf has the longest season in collegiate athletics when you consider the fall and spring season count towards a team’s official record. A lot can happen during that offseason for a college golf team, which is why looking at how a team is playing in the spring could be an important factor on how a team may play in the postseason.

Using only the spring season results, below is the ranking of all NCAA Division I teams for the spring season using the Golfweek/Sagarin rankings.