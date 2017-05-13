What does MDF mean in golf scoring?

At The Players Championship in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla., Jon Rahm was knocked out of the tournament after Round 3 despite being just five shots off the lead heading into play Saturday.

Rahm blew up Saturday in a 10-over 82 that featured six bogeys and three doubles. The stumble and dropped him all the way to an MDF.

In golf scoring on the PGA Tour, the acronym MDF stands for “made cut, didn’t finish,” and has been somewhat controversial since it was first used on the scoreboard in January 2008. The term does not relate to a player who withdraws during the third or fourth round because of injury or other reasons.

Overview Traditional professional golf tournaments consist of four rounds. After two rounds of play, the playing field is reduced dramatically. Usually, the top 70 players, including ties, make the cut and go on to play the third and fourth rounds. The players who finish outside the top 70 do not make the cut and go home without playing over the weekend.

Problem Because the top 70 finishers including ties traditionally qualified for the weekend, there could easily be considerably more than 70 players in the third and fourth rounds. This excess number could lead to tee time scheduling problems, as tournament organizers would be forced to accommodate more golfers than expected.

Solution The MDF rule specifies that if more than 78 players qualify for the final two rounds, the cut score will be lowered to the next available score. These golfers receive an MDF note beside their name on the tournament’s official scoring. They each earn a portion of the tournament’s purse but do not continue play. The rule has been met with some criticism from the media and professionals, who have argued that a player who makes the cut should be able to continue.