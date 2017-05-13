What Kyle Stanley, J.B. Holmes said after Round 3 of The Players

Co-leaders J.B. Holmes and Kyle Stanley are alone in front with a one-shot lead on the field at 9 under Round 3 of The Players Championship.

Here’s what they said after their rounds at TPC Sawgrass.

Stanley

“Yeah, I thought I handled it pretty well after the poor start. 2-over through 4, just had to remind myself to stay pretty patient. I thought it played really difficult on the front nine with as windy as it was. But the birdie on 8 kind of the settled me down a little bit and then just tried to keep things pretty simple after that, back to my game plan of fairways and greens.”

“(My caddie has) done a nice job of judging the wind (at 17) all week. Today was a perfect number. I think to just keep it short of that top slope, we had 134, so a little downwind, 130 club, my gap wedge. It set up pretty nice to where I could go ahead and take a pretty aggressive line, but I’ll take 2 there any day.

Holmes

“There’s a few holes that really don’t set up that great for me on this golf course, and it does, it takes the driver out of my hands. I like hitting that thing when I’m playing well. There’s some holes that are difficult, but you’ve got to hit it to the same spot everybody else does and you’ve got to remember what kind of golf course it is. You know that coming into it and you prepare that way. You know, like I said, I’ve played here 11 times, so you kind of know how to play it. If you go around and bust driver everywhere, unless you’re hitting it on a string, you’re going to run out of fairway in a few holes.”

“You know, it’s a golf tournament. It’s a huge event, don’t get me wrong, but in the end, it’s just golf, and hopefully I can go out there and play well and win tomorrow, and if I do, my life is not really going to change. I’m going to load the car up and go to next week and play next week, and we’ll live in the same house and I’m going to drive the same car. Don’t get me wrong, I would love to win, and it would be awesome. Such a cool tournament, and to be able to lift that trophy would be amazing, but I’m not going to dwell on everything. If it happens, that’s great, and I can think about all that stuff there, but right now, I’ve still got another round of golf and a lot of things can happen. Looking forward to getting out there tomorrow and playing, playing well. It should be fun, be exciting to be in the last group, and get to play for the chance to win. That’s what you’re out here for, so it’s going to be fun tomorrow.”