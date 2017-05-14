Key stats for 2017 NCAA D-I men's regionals

This week has become one of the best weeks in college golf. This year marks the ninth season with the six-regional format in men’s golf. Five teams advance out of each of the six regionals. Here is a look and some stats and trends as we enter NCAA regional play:

• • •

Is there an advantage to hosting a regional?

A look at the teams that have hosted regionals and those teams success rates:

Teams that have hosted a regional are 24/32 (75 percent) in advancing to the NCAA finals.

Teams that are hosting a regional and seeded within the top five are 20/22 (90.1 percent) in advancing to the NCAA finals.

Teams that are hosting a regional and seeded outside the top five are 4/9 (44 percent) in advancing to the NCAA finals.

What do the seeds mean?

Just once we have seen the No. 1 seed not advance (Clemson in 2009). Below is a look at how the seeds performed:

No. 1 = 47/48

No. 2 = 40/48

No. 3 = 42/48

No. 4 = 31/48

No. 5 = 17/48

No. 6 = 22/48

No. 7 = 11/48

No. 8 = 8/48

No. 9 = 12/48

No. 10 = 5/48

No. 11 = 4/48

No. 12 = 1/48

No. 13 = 0/48

No. 14 = 0/48

The average number of teams seeded outside the top five that advance to the NCAA finals each year is 7.9. The most came in 2012 when 10 teams seeded six or higher advanced and the fewest was five teams in 2010.

NCAA Regional tournament victories