Fall vs. spring ranking for every D-I men's college golf team

Golf has the longest season in collegiate athletics when you consider the fall and spring season count towards a team’s official record. A lot can happen during that offseason for a college golf team, which is why looking at how a team is playing in the spring versus the fall could be an important factor on how a team may play in the postseason.

Below we’ve compiled how all NCAA Division I teams performed in the fall season vs. the spring using the Golfweek/Sagarin rankings. Some teams saw incredible rises while others fell off greatly. Without further ado, here’s a look at what we’re talking about.