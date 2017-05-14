Fall vs. spring ranking for every D-I men's college golf team

Golf has the longest season in collegiate athletics when you consider the fall and spring season count towards a team’s official record. A lot can happen during that offseason for a college golf team, which is why looking at how a team is playing in the spring versus the fall could be an important factor on how a team may play in the postseason.
Below we’ve compiled how all NCAA Division I teams performed in the fall season vs. the spring using the Golfweek/Sagarin rankings. Some teams saw incredible rises while others fell off greatly. Without further ado, here’s a look at what we’re talking about.
|TEAM
|FALL
|SPRING
|MOVEMENT
|Seattle
|156
|77
|+79
|Northern Illinois
|200
|128
|+72
|Radford
|220
|149
|+71
|Pacific
|206
|139
|+67
|Connecticut
|168
|103
|+65
|Army
|193
|129
|+64
|Elon
|194
|132
|+62
|Santa Clara
|155
|93
|+62
|Long Beach State
|161
|102
|+59
|Austin Peay
|259
|203
|+56
|Pepperdine
|71
|16
|+55
|Georgia Southern
|96
|44
|+52
|Longwood
|202
|151
|+51
|Harvard
|149
|100
|+49
|Drexel
|241
|193
|+48
|UC Santa Barbara
|99
|52
|+47
|Cal State Fullerton
|171
|125
|+46
|Western Illinois
|261
|215
|+46
|Texas State
|201
|156
|+45
|Cal State Northridge
|180
|136
|+44
|Little Rock
|131
|87
|+44
|Lipscomb
|62
|20
|+42
|Fordham
|268
|227
|+41
|Rutgers
|203
|162
|+41
|Georgetown
|188
|148
|+40
|Appalachian State
|215
|176
|+39
|Grand Canyon
|114
|75
|+39
|South Florida
|75
|36
|+39
|Texas-San Antonio
|120
|81
|+39
|Western Carolina
|166
|127
|+39
|Loyola Marymount
|151
|113
|+38
|California
|100
|64
|+36
|Davidson
|233
|197
|+36
|Florida Gulf Coast
|189
|153
|+36
|SE Louisiana
|154
|118
|+36
|East Tennessee State
|125
|90
|+35
|Cal Poly
|106
|72
|+34
|Arizona
|86
|54
|+32
|Bethune-Cookman
|222
|190
|+32
|Boise State
|144
|112
|+32
|Utah
|130
|98
|+32
|Dartmouth
|235
|204
|+31
|Arkansas State
|112
|83
|+29
|Chattanooga
|117
|88
|+29
|Hawaii
|236
|207
|+29
|UC Irvine
|141
|114
|+27
|Washington
|49
|22
|+27
|North Carolina State
|51
|25
|+26
|Oregon
|28
|2
|+26
|Saint Peter’s
|289
|263
|+26
|Wichita State
|123
|97
|+26
|Iowa
|73
|48
|+25
|Utah Valley
|195
|170
|+25
|Butler
|218
|194
|+24
|Lehigh
|265
|241
|+24
|George Washington
|228
|206
|+22
|Miami (Ohio)
|176
|154
|+22
|La Salle
|267
|248
|+19
|Oral Roberts
|198
|179
|+19
|San Jose State
|178
|159
|+19
|Georgia State
|84
|66
|+18
|Alcorn State
|283
|266
|+17
|Furman
|184
|167
|+17
|Kent State
|26
|9
|+17
|Louisville
|93
|76
|+17
|Wisconsin
|133
|116
|+17
|Campbell
|76
|60
|+16
|Marshall
|179
|163
|+16
|Seton Hall
|142
|126
|+16
|St. Francis (Pa.)
|285
|269
|+16
|Stephen F. Austin
|137
|121
|+16
|Alabama
|45
|30
|+15
|Murray State
|248
|235
|+13
|Ball State
|135
|123
|+12
|Clemson
|22
|10
|+12
|Detroit
|252
|240
|+12
|Missouri
|36
|24
|+12
|Morehead State
|258
|246
|+12
|Northwestern
|38
|26
|+12
|Arizona State
|30
|19
|+11
|Binghamton
|264
|253
|+11
|Kansas State
|116
|105
|+11
|Yale
|158
|147
|+11
|Brown
|275
|265
|+10
|North Dakota State
|199
|189
|+10
|Denver
|129
|120
|+9
|Lafayette
|271
|262
|+9
|New Mexico
|46
|37
|+9
|UCF
|56
|47
|+9
|Bryant
|216
|208
|+8
|Long Island
|279
|271
|+8
|SMU
|81
|73
|+8
|TCU
|66
|58
|+8
|Evansville
|246
|239
|+7
|Rider
|284
|277
|+7
|Washington State
|89
|82
|+7
|Florida Atlantic
|230
|224
|+6
|Richmond
|102
|96
|+6
|South Carolina
|39
|33
|+6
|Texas A&M
|23
|17
|+6
|North Carolina-Greensboro
|92
|86
|+6
|William and Mary
|190
|184
|+6
|Baylor
|10
|5
|+5
|Iowa State
|50
|45
|+5
|Jacksonville
|44
|39
|+5
|North Carolina Central
|288
|283
|+5
|Saint Joseph’s
|257
|252
|+5
|USC
|6
|1
|+5
|Alabama State
|272
|268
|+4
|Bowling Green
|145
|141
|+4
|Florida A&M
|292
|288
|+4
|Manhattan
|278
|274
|+4
|New Mexico State
|162
|158
|+4
|Sacramento State
|111
|107
|+4
|Southern Mississippi
|128
|124
|+4
|Wright State
|224
|220
|+4
|High Point
|221
|218
|+3
|Holy Cross
|294
|291
|+3
|IUPUI
|232
|229
|+3
|Oregon State
|77
|74
|+3
|UNLV
|21
|18
|+3
|Arkansas
|31
|29
|+2
|Chicago State
|299
|297
|+2
|Georgia Tech
|25
|23
|+2
|Monmouth
|281
|279
|+2
|Oklahoma State
|5
|3
|+2
|South Alabama
|87
|85
|+2
|Troy
|65
|63
|+2
|Kansas
|33
|32
|+1
|Marquette
|110
|109
|+1
|Prairie View A&M
|296
|295
|+1
|Purdue
|35
|34
|+1
|St. Francis (N.Y.)
|297
|296
|+1
|Texas Tech
|15
|14
|+1
|USC Upstate
|238
|237
|+1
|Fairfield
|276
|276
|0
|Kentucky
|42
|42
|0
|LSU
|4
|4
|0
|Pennsylvania
|223
|223
|0
|Stanford
|8
|8
|0
|Augusta
|52
|53
|-1
|Florida State
|27
|28
|-1
|Jackson State
|298
|299
|-1
|Sacred Heart
|269
|270
|-1
|Texas
|12
|13
|-1
|Texas Southern
|286
|287
|-1
|Towson
|225
|226
|-1
|UC Riverside
|213
|214
|-1
|Wake Forest
|11
|12
|-1
|Canisius
|290
|292
|-2
|Hampton
|291
|293
|-2
|Iona
|280
|282
|-2
|Niagara
|287
|289
|-2
|Ohio State
|57
|59
|-2
|Oklahoma
|13
|15
|-2
|Penn State
|53
|55
|-2
|San Francisco
|97
|99
|-2
|Tennessee Tech
|247
|249
|-2
|Houston
|58
|61
|-3
|Middle Tennessee State
|54
|57
|-3
|North Texas
|59
|62
|-3
|Savannah State
|282
|285
|-3
|Southern Illinois-Edwardsville
|192
|195
|-3
|St. John’s
|240
|243
|-3
|Tennessee State
|277
|280
|-3
|Xavier
|256
|259
|-3
|Columbia
|205
|209
|-4
|Duke
|17
|21
|-4
|Florida
|3
|7
|-4
|Navy
|253
|257
|-4
|Nevada
|88
|92
|-4
|North Florida
|34
|38
|-4
|Maryland Eastern Shore
|293
|298
|-5
|Vanderbilt
|1
|6
|-5
|BYU
|43
|49
|-6
|DePaul
|163
|169
|-6
|Mississippi State
|63
|69
|-6
|Nebraska
|136
|142
|-6
|UC Davis
|98
|104
|-6
|Utah State
|138
|144
|-6
|Texas Rio-Grande Valley
|211
|217
|-6
|Central Connecticut
|274
|281
|-7
|Cleveland State
|148
|155
|-7
|Drake
|214
|221
|-7
|Hartford
|249
|256
|-7
|Louisiana Tech
|157
|164
|-7
|Nicholls State
|226
|233
|-7
|San Diego
|174
|181
|-7
|St. Bonaventure
|244
|251
|-7
|Tennessee
|64
|71
|-7
|Bucknell
|250
|258
|-8
|Cal State Bakersfield
|270
|278
|-8
|Fairleigh Dickinson
|234
|242
|-8
|Mississippi
|19
|27
|-8
|Valparaiso
|242
|250
|-8
|Colorado State
|61
|70
|-9
|Green Bay
|251
|260
|-9
|Illinois
|2
|11
|-9
|Missouri State
|183
|192
|-9
|New Orleans
|263
|272
|-9
|Southern Illinois
|164
|173
|-9
|UCLA
|37
|46
|-9
|Charlotte
|69
|79
|-10
|Omaha
|237
|247
|-10
|Texas-El Paso
|41
|51
|-10
|Colorado
|24
|35
|-11
|Robert Morris
|227
|238
|-11
|Missouri-Kansas City
|150
|161
|-11
|Abilene Christian
|204
|216
|-12
|Cincinnati
|82
|95
|-13
|Incarnate Word
|231
|244
|-13
|Presbyterian
|219
|232
|-13
|Samford
|217
|230
|-13
|UAB
|78
|91
|-13
|Youngstown State
|260
|273
|-13
|Francis Marion
|208
|222
|-14
|McNeese State
|80
|94
|-14
|Coastal Carolina
|95
|110
|-15
|Ohio
|165
|180
|-15
|Idaho
|229
|245
|-16
|Tennessee-Martin
|175
|191
|-16
|Western Kentucky
|134
|150
|-16
|Eastern Illinois
|273
|290
|-17
|Memphis
|121
|138
|-17
|Virginia Tech
|67
|84
|-17
|Wyoming
|94
|111
|-17
|Belmont
|210
|228
|-18
|Charleston Southern
|139
|157
|-18
|George Mason
|169
|187
|-18
|VCU
|160
|178
|-18
|Cornell
|182
|201
|-19
|Creighton
|245
|264
|-19
|Saint Mary’s (Calif.)
|48
|67
|-19
|Villanova
|212
|231
|-19
|Princeton
|132
|152
|-20
|Air Force
|181
|202
|-21
|Charleston
|47
|68
|-21
|Siena
|254
|275
|-21
|Loyola-Chicago
|262
|284
|-22
|Maryland
|79
|101
|-22
|Mercer
|153
|175
|-22
|Northern Kentucky
|239
|261
|-22
|Southern Utah
|191
|213
|-22
|Virginia
|9
|31
|-22
|James Madison
|55
|78
|-23
|Notre Dame
|85
|108
|-23
|South Dakota State
|177
|200
|-23
|Colgate
|243
|267
|-24
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|119
|143
|-24
|Sam Houston State
|122
|146
|-24
|Delaware
|186
|211
|-25
|North Carolina
|18
|43
|-25
|Oakland
|173
|198
|-25
|Gardner-Webb
|108
|134
|-26
|Lamar
|104
|130
|-26
|Loyola (Md.)
|159
|185
|-26
|Northern Colorado
|140
|166
|-26
|Old Dominion
|146
|172
|-26
|Georgia
|14
|41
|-27
|Temple
|207
|234
|-27
|North Dakota
|266
|294
|-28
|Northern Iowa
|196
|225
|-29
|North Carolina-Wilmington
|60
|89
|-29
|Kennesaw State
|20
|50
|-30
|Winthrop
|152
|182
|-30
|Hofstra
|255
|286
|-31
|Boston College
|167
|199
|-32
|East Carolina
|74
|106
|-32
|Weber State
|187
|219
|-32
|Auburn
|7
|40
|-33
|Houston Baptist
|172
|205
|-33
|Liberty
|32
|65
|-33
|Fresno State
|103
|137
|-34
|Louisiana-Monroe
|83
|117
|-34
|West Virginia
|105
|140
|-35
|Fort Wayne
|197
|236
|-39
|Michigan
|40
|80
|-40
|San Diego State
|16
|56
|-40
|South Dakota
|170
|212
|-42
|Texas-Arlington
|118
|160
|-42
|Jacksonville State
|72
|115
|-43
|Eastern Michigan
|91
|135
|-44
|Rice
|101
|145
|-44
|Toledo
|143
|188
|-45
|Wagner
|209
|255
|-46
|Illinois State
|127
|174
|-47
|Minnesota
|70
|119
|-49
|Akron
|109
|165
|-56
|Wofford
|124
|183
|-59
|Gonzaga
|147
|210
|-63
|Central Arkansas
|113
|177
|-64
|Dayton
|107
|171
|-64
|Eastern Kentucky
|68
|133
|-65
|Stetson
|185
|254
|-69
|Bradley
|126
|196
|-70
|Rhode Island
|115
|186
|-71
|Indiana
|90
|168
|-78
|Michigan State
|29
|122
|-93
Comments