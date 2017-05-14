Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
Fall vs. spring ranking for every D-I men's college golf team

University flags at the 2015 Women's NCAA Championship at The Concessions golf club in Bradenton, FL.

Men

Golf has the longest season in collegiate athletics when you consider the fall and spring season count towards a team’s official record. A lot can happen during that offseason for a college golf team, which is why looking at how a team is playing in the spring versus the fall could be an important factor on how a team may play in the postseason.

Below we’ve compiled how all NCAA Division I teams performed in the fall season vs. the spring using the Golfweek/Sagarin rankings. Some teams saw incredible rises while others fell off greatly. Without further ado, here’s a look at what we’re talking about.

TEAM                 FALL  SPRING  MOVEMENT 
Seattle 156 77 +79
Northern Illinois 200 128 +72
Radford 220 149 +71
Pacific 206 139 +67
Connecticut 168 103 +65
Army 193 129 +64
Elon 194 132 +62
Santa Clara 155 93 +62
Long Beach State 161 102 +59
Austin Peay 259 203 +56
Pepperdine 71 16 +55
Georgia Southern 96 44 +52
Longwood 202 151 +51
Harvard 149 100 +49
Drexel 241 193 +48
UC Santa Barbara 99 52 +47
Cal State Fullerton 171 125 +46
Western Illinois 261 215 +46
Texas State 201 156 +45
Cal State Northridge 180 136 +44
Little Rock 131 87 +44
Lipscomb 62 20 +42
Fordham 268 227 +41
Rutgers 203 162 +41
Georgetown 188 148 +40
Appalachian State 215 176 +39
Grand Canyon 114 75 +39
South Florida 75 36 +39
Texas-San Antonio 120 81 +39
Western Carolina 166 127 +39
Loyola Marymount 151 113 +38
California 100 64 +36
Davidson 233 197 +36
Florida Gulf Coast 189 153 +36
SE Louisiana 154 118 +36
East Tennessee State 125 90 +35
Cal Poly 106 72 +34
Arizona 86 54 +32
Bethune-Cookman 222 190 +32
Boise State 144 112 +32
Utah 130 98 +32
Dartmouth 235 204 +31
Arkansas State 112 83 +29
Chattanooga 117 88 +29
Hawaii 236 207 +29
UC Irvine 141 114 +27
Washington 49 22 +27
North Carolina State 51 25 +26
Oregon 28 2 +26
Saint Peter’s 289 263 +26
Wichita State 123 97 +26
Iowa 73 48 +25
Utah Valley 195 170 +25
Butler 218 194 +24
Lehigh 265 241 +24
George Washington 228 206 +22
Miami (Ohio) 176 154 +22
La Salle 267 248 +19
Oral Roberts 198 179 +19
San Jose State 178 159 +19
Georgia State 84 66 +18
Alcorn State 283 266 +17
Furman 184 167 +17
Kent State 26 9 +17
Louisville 93 76 +17
Wisconsin 133 116 +17
Campbell 76 60 +16
Marshall 179 163 +16
Seton Hall 142 126 +16
St. Francis (Pa.) 285 269 +16
Stephen F. Austin 137 121 +16
Alabama 45 30 +15
Murray State 248 235 +13
Ball State 135 123 +12
Clemson 22 10 +12
Detroit 252 240 +12
Missouri 36 24 +12
Morehead State 258 246 +12
Northwestern 38 26 +12
Arizona State 30 19 +11
Binghamton 264 253 +11
Kansas State 116 105 +11
Yale 158 147 +11
Brown 275 265 +10
North Dakota State 199 189 +10
Denver 129 120 +9
Lafayette 271 262 +9
New Mexico 46 37 +9
UCF 56 47 +9
Bryant 216 208 +8
Long Island 279 271 +8
SMU 81 73 +8
TCU 66 58 +8
Evansville 246 239 +7
Rider 284 277 +7
Washington State 89 82 +7
Florida Atlantic 230 224 +6
Richmond 102 96 +6
South Carolina 39 33 +6
Texas A&M 23 17 +6
North Carolina-Greensboro 92 86 +6
William and Mary 190 184 +6
Baylor 10 5 +5
Iowa State 50 45 +5
Jacksonville 44 39 +5
North Carolina Central 288 283 +5
Saint Joseph’s 257 252 +5
USC 6 1 +5
Alabama State 272 268 +4
Bowling Green 145 141 +4
Florida A&M 292 288 +4
Manhattan 278 274 +4
New Mexico State 162 158 +4
Sacramento State 111 107 +4
Southern Mississippi 128 124 +4
Wright State 224 220 +4
High Point 221 218 +3
Holy Cross 294 291 +3
IUPUI 232 229 +3
Oregon State 77 74 +3
UNLV 21 18 +3
Arkansas 31 29 +2
Chicago State 299 297 +2
Georgia Tech 25 23 +2
Monmouth 281 279 +2
Oklahoma State 5 3 +2
South Alabama 87 85 +2
Troy 65 63 +2
Kansas 33 32 +1
Marquette 110 109 +1
Prairie View A&M 296 295 +1
Purdue 35 34 +1
St. Francis (N.Y.) 297 296 +1
Texas Tech 15 14 +1
USC Upstate 238 237 +1
Fairfield 276 276 0
Kentucky 42 42 0
LSU 4 4 0
Pennsylvania 223 223 0
Stanford 8 8 0
Augusta 52 53 -1
Florida State 27 28 -1
Jackson State 298 299 -1
Sacred Heart 269 270 -1
Texas 12 13 -1
Texas Southern 286 287 -1
Towson 225 226 -1
UC Riverside 213 214 -1
Wake Forest 11 12 -1
Canisius 290 292 -2
Hampton 291 293 -2
Iona 280 282 -2
Niagara 287 289 -2
Ohio State 57 59 -2
Oklahoma 13 15 -2
Penn State 53 55 -2
San Francisco 97 99 -2
Tennessee Tech 247 249 -2
Houston 58 61 -3
Middle Tennessee State 54 57 -3
North Texas 59 62 -3
Savannah State 282 285 -3
Southern Illinois-Edwardsville 192 195 -3
St. John’s 240 243 -3
Tennessee State 277 280 -3
Xavier 256 259 -3
Columbia 205 209 -4
Duke 17 21 -4
Florida 3 7 -4
Navy 253 257 -4
Nevada 88 92 -4
North Florida 34 38 -4
Maryland Eastern Shore 293 298 -5
Vanderbilt 1 6 -5
BYU 43 49 -6
DePaul 163 169 -6
Mississippi State 63 69 -6
Nebraska 136 142 -6
UC Davis 98 104 -6
Utah State 138 144 -6
Texas Rio-Grande Valley 211 217 -6
Central Connecticut 274 281 -7
Cleveland State 148 155 -7
Drake 214 221 -7
Hartford 249 256 -7
Louisiana Tech 157 164 -7
Nicholls State 226 233 -7
San Diego 174 181 -7
St. Bonaventure 244 251 -7
Tennessee 64 71 -7
Bucknell 250 258 -8
Cal State Bakersfield 270 278 -8
Fairleigh Dickinson 234 242 -8
Mississippi 19 27 -8
Valparaiso 242 250 -8
Colorado State 61 70 -9
Green Bay 251 260 -9
Illinois 2 11 -9
Missouri State 183 192 -9
New Orleans 263 272 -9
Southern Illinois 164 173 -9
UCLA 37 46 -9
Charlotte 69 79 -10
Omaha 237 247 -10
Texas-El Paso 41 51 -10
Colorado 24 35 -11
Robert Morris 227 238 -11
Missouri-Kansas City 150 161 -11
Abilene Christian 204 216 -12
Cincinnati 82 95 -13
Incarnate Word 231 244 -13
Presbyterian 219 232 -13
Samford 217 230 -13
UAB 78 91 -13
Youngstown State 260 273 -13
Francis Marion 208 222 -14
McNeese State 80 94 -14
Coastal Carolina 95 110 -15
Ohio 165 180 -15
Idaho 229 245 -16
Tennessee-Martin 175 191 -16
Western Kentucky 134 150 -16
Eastern Illinois 273 290 -17
Memphis 121 138 -17
Virginia Tech 67 84 -17
Wyoming 94 111 -17
Belmont 210 228 -18
Charleston Southern 139 157 -18
George Mason 169 187 -18
VCU 160 178 -18
Cornell 182 201 -19
Creighton 245 264 -19
Saint Mary’s (Calif.) 48 67 -19
Villanova 212 231 -19
Princeton 132 152 -20
Air Force 181 202 -21
Charleston 47 68 -21
Siena 254 275 -21
Loyola-Chicago 262 284 -22
Maryland 79 101 -22
Mercer 153 175 -22
Northern Kentucky 239 261 -22
Southern Utah 191 213 -22
Virginia 9 31 -22
James Madison 55 78 -23
Notre Dame 85 108 -23
South Dakota State 177 200 -23
Colgate 243 267 -24
Louisiana-Lafayette 119 143 -24
Sam Houston State 122 146 -24
Delaware 186 211 -25
North Carolina 18 43 -25
Oakland 173 198 -25
Gardner-Webb 108 134 -26
Lamar 104 130 -26
Loyola (Md.) 159 185 -26
Northern Colorado 140 166 -26
Old Dominion 146 172 -26
Georgia 14 41 -27
Temple 207 234 -27
North Dakota 266 294 -28
Northern Iowa 196 225 -29
North Carolina-Wilmington 60 89 -29
Kennesaw State 20 50 -30
Winthrop 152 182 -30
Hofstra 255 286 -31
Boston College 167 199 -32
East Carolina 74 106 -32
Weber State 187 219 -32
Auburn 7 40 -33
Houston Baptist 172 205 -33
Liberty 32 65 -33
Fresno State 103 137 -34
Louisiana-Monroe 83 117 -34
West Virginia 105 140 -35
Fort Wayne 197 236 -39
Michigan 40 80 -40
San Diego State 16 56 -40
South Dakota 170 212 -42
Texas-Arlington 118 160 -42
Jacksonville State 72 115 -43
Eastern Michigan 91 135 -44
Rice 101 145 -44
Toledo 143 188 -45
Wagner 209 255 -46
Illinois State 127 174 -47
Minnesota 70 119 -49
Akron 109 165 -56
Wofford 124 183 -59
Gonzaga 147 210 -63
Central Arkansas 113 177 -64
Dayton 107 171 -64
Eastern Kentucky 68 133 -65
Stetson 185 254 -69
Bradley 126 196 -70
Rhode Island 115 186 -71
Indiana 90 168 -78
Michigan State 29 122 -93

 

