Happy Mother's Day! Best photos of golfers showing mom some love

By: Kevin Casey | May 14, 2017 12:56 pm
It’s that special Sunday every year … Happy Mother’s Day!
As in any sport, golf owes a lot to moms. Many play a vital role in a golfer’s upbringing and continue to offer invaluable support when these athletes reach college and the pros.
In honor of those mothers, we’ve compiled some of the best photos in our system of golf figures (junior, college, amateur and pros) showing their moms the appreciation they deserve.
• • •
Oregon Head Coach Casey Martin high-fives his mom after the Ducks win the 2016 NCAA title at home in Eugene. (Tracy Wilcox/Golfweek)
Matt Fitzpatrick gets a big hug from his mom, Sue, after winning his match, 2 and 1, during the semifinals at the 2013 U. S. Amateur at The Country Club.
Michelle Wie hugs her mother Bo after winning the 2014 U.S. Open. (Getty Images)
Hannah O’Sullivan hugs mom and caddie Sarah after winning the 2015 U.S. Women’s Amateur.
Cole Hammer of Houston gets a hug from his mom Allison after finishing the second round at the 2015 U.S. Open Sectional Qualifying at Northwood Club.
Justin Thoma gets a hug from his mom, Jani, after he wins his match for Alabama during the semifinals of match play at the 2013 NCAA Championship. (Tracy Wilcox/Golfweek)
Racheal Heck (left) poses with her mother during the 2017 ANNIKA Intercollegiate NCAA women’s golf tournament Presented by 3M. (Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports)
Austin Connelly is embraced by his mother, Bridget, on the 18th green after a making birdie to finish 5 under during 2016 U.S. Open Sectional Qualifying at Royal Oaks Country Club in Vancouver, Wash. on Monday, June 6, 2016. (USGA/Steven Gibbons)
Peter Uihlein gets a hug from his mother, Tina, after winning the 2010 U.S. Amateur Championship over David Chung, 4 and 2.
Bubba Watson hugs his mother Mollie after winning the 2012 Masters following a sudden-death playoff on the 10th hole.
Rory McIlroy hugs his mom Rosie on the 18th green after winning the 143rd Open Championship at the Royal Liverpool Golf Club. (Ian Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports)
Rickie Fowler (right) celebrates with mother Lynn Fowler (left) after winning the 2015 Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass – Stadium Course. (Jake Roth-USA TODAY Sports)
Tiger Woods (left) smiles with his mother Kultida Woods (right) during the 1997 Motorola Western Open at the Cog Hill Country Club in Lemont, Illinois. (Andy Lyons /Allsport)
Comments