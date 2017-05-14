Ian Poulter takes a shot at Brandel Chamblee on Twitter, gets blocked

After finishing T-2 Sunday at the Players Championship, noted Twitter enthusiast Ian Poulter took issue with comments from Golf Channel’s resident contrarian, analyst Brandel Chamblee.

Chamblee said that Poulter “clearly did not play to win,” down the stretch, drawing a swift and sarcasm-laden response.

“Sorry to disappoint, I can only dream of being as good as Brandel,” Poulter tweeted. “It’s clearly very easy sitting on your arse… thanks for the support.”

Chamblee’s on-air candor has irked a few pros in the past, most notably throughout a long-running but seemingly-harmless Twitter beef with Rory McIlroy.

Poulter later posted that Chamblee had blocked him, though we’re not sure if this was a responsive or pre-existing block.

Poulter finished the Players at 7 under, three shots behind winner Si Woo Kim and tied with Louis Oosthuizen. He shot 34 on the front nine and finished with pars on holes 13-17 and a bogey at 18 for a final-round 71.

The Englishman originally wasn’t eligible for the Players, getting into the field and keeping his PGA Tour card after Brian Gay discovered a scoring discrepancy for players on a major medical extension earlier this month. Poulter ended up earning $924,000 for his T-2 finish.