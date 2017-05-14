VIDEO: Dustin Johnson makes incredibly creative (and totally unplanned) birdie at Players

Was it the most satisfying week for Dustin Johnson? Of course not.

The World No. 1 failed to break 70 each of the first three days at the Players Championship and was T-44 heading into the final round at TPC Sawgrass’ Players Stadium Course.

But Johnson ended on a good note, closing in 4-under 68 to jump several spots on the leaderboard. He’s currently in line for a top 20.

His greatest moment Sunday came at Sawgrass’ newly drivable par-4 12th.

Johnson hit a wild drive that easily could’ve gone into the water left of the green. Instead, Johnson hit his tee shot so poorly that it went LEFT of the hazard.

From there, he was facing a long pitch short-sided from a downhill lie, and yet, Johnson produced this magic.

That would be a ho-hum tap-in birdie. Here it is in full:

Dustin Johnson took the scenic route to birdie on No. 12. #QuickHits pic.twitter.com/ka8Gg4KmwP — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) May 14, 2017

That’s certainly a wild one. And totally planned, right? OK, of course not! Johnson’s amused reaction after that incredible pitch shot certainly speaks to that.

Johnson talked about what happened on the hole there after the round.

“I was trying to hit like a cut 3-wood (off the tee), and double-crossed it and actually hit it left of the water,” Johnson said in a post-round interview with PGA Tour Live. “(It) wasn’t in a great spot, but I hit a really good pitch from there, landed it just over the water and it rolled up there to about a foot. So, obviously got away with one there.”

Yes you did, DJ. But hey, way to take advantage!

And it was about time he got a dose of good fortune, according to Johnson.

“It was maybe the first time we got a good break all week, so it was nice.”

While Johnson has now gone without a win in his last two events after three straight victories, this is a nice moment (and round) he can put in the memory bank.