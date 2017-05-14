Ian Poulter hits shank, then almost holes out for walk-off par at Players

It was a strong week for Ian Poulter at the Players Championship, and it included a wild ending.

Poulter came to the par-4 18th at TPC Sawgrass’ Players Stadium Course on Sunday with a tiny chance to possibly pull out a win, as the Englishman was two back of Si Woo Kim (the eventual winner) entering the hole.

After a mediocre tee shot that left Poulter 203 yards to the hole from the right rough, he went after the ball hard with a horrid result: A shank. At the worst possible time.

The shank was so bad and put Poulter so far offline that he had to take a penalty shot. A big number and a spoiling of a great week seemed likely at this point.

Then the 41-year-old did something miraculous. From a dirt patch in the trees 115 yards from the cup, Poulter nearly holed the shot for a walk-off par.

Here’s the entire crazy sequence on the 72nd hole.

From way right to extremely tight. The ups and downs of golf for @IanJamesPoulter. Whew. #QuickHits pic.twitter.com/Jw6q8WP4Dr — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) May 14, 2017

Poulter would go on to tap in for bogey and finish for a tie for second at 7 under.

And, by the way, if you think we may be exaggerating his second shot on 18 as a shank, Poulter confirmed it was such himself.

Asked to clarify if his 2nd on 18 was a "shank", Poulter says, "it was a lovely one…it was a shank. Would u like me to spell it for you?" — Stephanie Wei (@StephanieWei) May 14, 2017

Anyway, this wild series of shots is kind of a fitting end to the week for a guy who lost his PGA Tour card last month and got it back a week later thanks to Brian Gay (of all people).

With this T-2, Poulter jumps from 136th to 58th in the FedEx Cup standings. If he hasn’t secured his Tour card for 2017-18, he’s pretty close. Poulter now has 428 FedEx Cup points. The top 125 in those standings at the end of the regular season secure their cards for the next year, and No. 125 last season finished with 454 points.

Of course, that final number can fluctuate a bit, but the point is Poulter is at the very least close to meeting the minimum points for securing his 2017-18 membership with three months left in the regular season.

So all in all a good week for Poulter even if the ending was a little hectic. Oh, and he threw a Twitter barb at Golf Channel analyst Brandel Chamblee to boot.

Poulter’s world ranking may have dropped in recent years, but his fiery attitude hasn’t let up.