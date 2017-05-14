VIDEO: Rafa Cabrera-Bello makes albatross in final round at Players Championship

Well, that’s how you jump start a stagnant final round.

Rafa Cabrera-Bello was 2 over for his round Sunday at the Players Championship when he stood over his second shot from 181 yards at the par-5 16th.

Moments later, he was under par for the round … because he jarred the shot for an albatross!

Did that shot get a little lucky? Yeah, you can’t anticipate THAT bounce. But still, what a shot!

It’s the first albatross at this hole in Players Championship history and just the third overall at this tournament.

Cabrera-Bello is now 5 under and T-7 thanks to that tremendous two.