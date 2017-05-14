Si Woo Kim, 21, becomes youngest winner of The Players

WINNER: Si Woo Kim should have his name under the radar no longer. The South Korean broke out on the PGA Tour last, winning the Wyndham Championship in his rookie season for his first victory on the circuit. Now he takes the Players Championship for his second PGA Tour victory. Oh, did we forget to mention that he’s 21 years old? This makes Kim the youngest winner in Players Championship history, breaking the record set by Adam Scott (then 23 years old) in 2004. Kim did it methodically on Sunday. He birdied three holes on the front nine to go out in 3-under 33 and parred the entire back nine to shoot a closing 3-under 69 and finish at 10 under, three shots clear of the field. Kim had a two-shot lead heading into the back nine and was never out of the solo lead the rest of the way. Kim actually isn’t the first Korean player to win this event, as K.J. Choi did so in 2011, but still what an accomplishment. Kim has had a rough 2016-2017, missing seven cuts and withdrawing FOUR times (Kim said post-round that he’s struggled with a wrist injury) in 19 PGA Tour events this season. This win is actually his first top 10 since a T-10 at his season-opening CIMB Classic. Regardless, the 21-year-old is certainly a rising star to look out for after those two wins by this age.

JUST MISSED: Ian Poulter, a month after losing his PGA Tour card, ties for second at the Players Championship thanks to an incredible bogey at the final hole. It’s a closing 71 to finish at 7 under. Louis Oosthuizen also places T-2 at 7 under.

SHOT OF THE DAY: This albatross from Rafa Cabrera-Bello absolutely take its all. And what a reaction! The Spaniard makes the first albatross at 16 in Players Championship history. OK, the ball got a lucky bounce, but still, what an incredible shot!

QUOTABLE: “I feel like I’m still dreaming that I won this tournament.” – Si Woo Kim

SHORT SHOTS: Cabrera-Bello followed up that albatross with a birdie to close in 70 and tie for fourth at 6 under. … J.B. Holmes and Kyle Stanley, 54-hole co-leaders, have miserable Sundays. It’s a milder fall for Stanley, who closes in 75 to drop to T-4 at 6 under. Holmes posts a final-round 84 to plummet to T-41 at 3 over. … Brendan Steele (4-under 68), Lucas Glover (70), Scott (70) and Francesco Molinari (71) climb to a tie for sixth at 5 under. … Vijay Singh, 54, finishes the week in a tie for 16th at 1 under, but he and his caddie part ways anyway. Sergio Garcia closes in 78 to fall 23 spots to a tie for 30th at 1 over. … Phil Mickelson closes in 71 to jump 26 spots to T-41 at 3 over. … It’s a final-round 79 for Rickie Fowler (T-60, 7 over) and defending champion Jason Day closes in 80 to also finish at that spot, too.

UP NEXT: The AT&T Byron Nelson, to be played at TPC Four Seasons Resort in Irving, Texas, is up next on the schedule. Follow all the action live on Golfweek.com and our Facebook and Twitter feeds.