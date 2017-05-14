What Si Woo Kim said after winning The Players

Si Woo Kim shot a bogey-free 3-under 69 on Sunday to finish at 10 under and with a three-shot victory at The Players Championship.

The 21-year-old earns his second PGA Tour win with his flawless final round at TPC Sawgrass’ Players Stadium Course. This also makes Kim the youngest winner of this championship, beating out Adam Scott (who won this tournament as a 23-year-old in 2004).

Kim talked about his win after the round in a TV interview and at the trophy ceremony.

Here’s what the South Korean had to say (through a translator):

On what it means to be a Players Championship winner

“I still cannot believe that I’m the champion, and I’m the youngest champion for this championship. And I’m very honored to be the champion for this amazing fifth major event. I’m looking forward to working hard from now on.”

On how he felt down the stretch

“Usually I’m very nervous, but last year I won one of the tournaments and then I could get the two years of extension. Because of that, I can hit aggressively, and I wasn’t as nervous as usual.”

On why he’s withdrawn four times and struggled a lot at times in 2016-17

“This year I have a problem with my wrist and I know that I have a big problem with my shot. However, the experience from last year (winning an event), I could do well. I could just focus on my playing this time.”

On watching countryman K.J. Choi compete in the Players and win it in 2011

“I was a junior while he was in the championship, and from that moment I was dreaming that I really want to be in this tournament. … I’m very glad I could practice with him, he gave me a lot of advice, so that’s why I could do well for this tournament.”

On his emotions after this win

“I feel like I’m still dreaming that I won this tournament. Having become the great champion of this tournament, I still feel like I’m dreaming.”