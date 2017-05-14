Vijay Singh, caddie apparently part ways despite strong performance at Players Championship

A good result doesn’t mean a player-caddie relationship is safe.

Kip Henley proved that on Sunday, as the longtime looper announced after finishing up the Players Championship caddieing for Vijay Singh that he was once again seeking employment.

Life's filled with tough decisions.I just made one an hour ago.I am seeking gainful employment.Pleas don't ask for details. — Kip Henley PGA loopr (@KipHenley) May 14, 2017

While not explicitly stated, Henley has the implication here that he and Singh are no more. Caddie-player relationships end all of the time and Singh has gone through his share of loopers, but this is still a surprise.

Singh was in the penultimate group Saturday at TPC Sawgrass’ Players Stadium Course, and, despite a third-round 79, the 54-year-old is still in line for a top-20 finish after a Sunday 70.

His current position of T-17 would be BY FAR his best PGA Tour finish this season. Singh had made just two cuts in 11 PGA Tour events prior to the Players and had a best showing of T-33 at his season-opening CIMB Classic. A runner-up at last June’s Quicken Loans National is the last time he’s had a finish this good on Tour.

From Henley’s tweet, it appears the caddie is the one who walked away. This is, again, despite a strong team performance at the Players. And, per Golf Digest, that’s on top of being on the bag for Singh’s team win with Carlos Franco last month at the PGA Tour Champions’ Legends of Golf at Big Cedar Lodge. Henley also caddied for Singh at this year’s Masters, where the Fijian missed the cut.

Henley was on Brian Gay’s bag for three PGA Tour wins over 10 years. As a player, Henley competed in nine PGA Tour and 22 Web.com Tour events between 1990 and 2011.