Winner's Bag: Si Woo Kim, Players Championship

Si Woo Kim's TaylorMade equipment David Dusek/Golfweek

The clubs  Si Woo Kim used to win the 2017 Players Championship:

DRIVER: TaylorMade M1 2017 (8.5 degrees), with Mitsubishi Rayon Diamana Tensei CK Blue TX shaft

FAIRWAY WOODS: TaylorMade M1 2017 (15 degrees), with Mitsubishi Rayon Kuro Kage Dual-Core TiNi 80 TX shaft; (19 degrees), with Matrix Speed Rulz Type C 80TX shaft

IRONS: TaylorMade P770 (3, 4), P750 Tour Proto (5-9), with KBS Tour-V 125 shafts

WEDGES: Titleist Vokey Design SM6 (48, 54, 60 degrees), with KBS Tour-V 120 shafts

PUTTER: Scotty Cameron for Titleist 009M prototype

BALL: TaylorMade TP5x

