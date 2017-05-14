Winner's Bag: Si Woo Kim, Players Championship

The clubs Si Woo Kim used to win the 2017 Players Championship:
DRIVER: TaylorMade M1 2017 (8.5 degrees), with Mitsubishi Rayon Diamana Tensei CK Blue TX shaft
FAIRWAY WOODS: TaylorMade M1 2017 (15 degrees), with Mitsubishi Rayon Kuro Kage Dual-Core TiNi 80 TX shaft; (19 degrees), with Matrix Speed Rulz Type C 80TX shaft
IRONS: TaylorMade P770 (3, 4), P750 Tour Proto (5-9), with KBS Tour-V 125 shafts
WEDGES: Titleist Vokey Design SM6 (48, 54, 60 degrees), with KBS Tour-V 120 shafts
PUTTER: Scotty Cameron for Titleist 009M prototype
BALL: TaylorMade TP5x
