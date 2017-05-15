Baton Rouge Regional: Host LSU jumps out to lead behind Sam Burns

Leaderboard

TOP TEAM: LSU (12-under 276)

TOP INDIVIDUAL: Sam Burns, LSU (7-under 65)

IN POSITION: Virginia (282), Oregon (287), Duke (291), Kentucky (292)

CHASING: Jacksonville (294), Jacksonville State (298), Northwestern (299), Arkansas (299), South Florida (302)

• • •

BURNIN’ HOT: LSU sophomore Sam Burns has yet to finish worse than T-9 all season. Add in three victories and Burns has established himself as a legitimate contender for the Haskins Award presented by Stifel. Of course, Oregon senior Wyndham Clark pulled ahead slightly as the Haskins favorite following his victory at the Pac-12 Championship.

But on Monday, it was Burns making a head-to-head statement against Clark. Burns shot 7-under 65 at the University Club, his team’s home course located in Baton Rouge, La., to take a two-shot lead on the individual leaderboard. Clark was seven shots worse, carding a 72.

If Burns were to win this week – and beat Clark significantly – he would likely enter the NCAA Championship as the Haskins frontrunner.

As for Burns’ team, the Tigers lead by six shots after a 12-under performance in Round 1. Senior Eric Ricard added a 68, senior Brandon Pierce shot 71 and sophomore Luis Gagne carded 72. Freshman Philip Barbaree’s 75 was thrown out.

LSU won the NCAA title in 2015 and made match play last year before losing to Oregon in the quarterfinals.

• • •

PLAYING DEFENSE: Oregon, the defending national champion, is in solid position after 18 holes.

With the top five teams moving on to the NCAA Championship next week, the Ducks are in third place after an opening 1-under 287.

Edwin Yi led the way for Oregon, the second seed in this regional, with a 4-under 68 while Haskins favorite Wyndham Clark and freshman standout Norman Xiong, who arrived in Eugene this spring, each added 72.

Oregon is searching for its sixth team win of the season, but it will surely settle for a top-5 finish this week and a sixth win later on at Rich Harvest Farms.

• • •

SHORT SHOTS: Alex Smalley, medalist at last year’s U.S. Amateur, shot 71 to lead Duke, which is fourth at 3 over. … Fifth-seeded Northwestern and sixth-seeded Arkansas each shot 11 over and are tied for eighth. … Virginia, a four-time winner this season yet sliding a bit entering regionals, is second at 6 under. Danny Walker shot 67 while Walker Cup hopeful Jimmy Stanger added a 70 for the Cavaliers.