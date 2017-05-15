Stanford Regional: Host Cardinal, Maverick McNealy on top in familiar territory

Leaderboard

• • •

TOP TEAM: Stanford (9-under 271)

TOP INDIVIDUALS: Maverick McNealy, Stanford and Brad Dalke, Oklahoma (5-under 65)

IN POSITION: Baylor (277), BYU (278), North Florida (279), Oklahoma (280)

CHASING: Pepperdine (281), Houston (281), Georgia Tech (287)

• • •

HOME SWEET HOME: Stanford is one of three teams hosting or playing on its home course that have the lead after day one of NCAA regional play. The Cardinal, led by senior All-American Maverick McNealy’s 5-under 65, posted a 9-under 271 to lead Baylor by six shots. All five of Stanford’s players shot par or better.

“We were happy with our start today and it definitely is important to get off to a good start in regionals,” said Conrad Ray, Stanford’s head coach. “Momentum is a real thing in college golf.”

Ray elaborated that the opening holes on the Stanford Golf Course play difficult and the Cardinal managed that stretch quite well.

“At Stanford, the first six holes play the toughest of any on the course and our guys were able to manage decently well through that tough stretch,” Ray said. “It also got tougher today as the wind came up. The forecast is for more wind this week. Looking forward to two more solid days and eager to see how things shake out.”

• • •

DALKE IMPROVING: Monday’s 5-under 65 performance ties Brad Dalke for the lead with Stanford’s Maverick McNealy and appears to be a continuation of Brad Dalke’s golf game from the previous two events. This season could have been labeled a bit of a sophomore slump for the Oklahoma golfer. Through nine events this year, Dalke had failed to post a single top-10 finish. In his last two events, he has recorded two top 10s with a T-10 at The Maxwell and a T-9 at the Big 12 Championship.

“I hit the ball great and got a few putts to roll in during the middle of the round,” said Dalke. “It could’ve been really deep if I could’ve converted some good looks on the back, but I am very happy about my start to the week.”

Earlier this spring, Dalke played in the Masters and even though he missed the cut he gained from the experience.

“The Masters really helped my confidence knowing that I could play with any of those guys, and that confidence has translated into some solid tournament finishes since,” said Dalke. “I had a chance to win at Big 12s and it didn’t work out, but hopefully I can give myself another great chance the next two days and help the team out to give Oklahoma a chance to win a regional championship.”

• • •

SHORT SHOTS: If there were any concerns about Baylor limping into the postseason, the Bears seem to have quieted any talk. After reaching No. 1 in college golf for the first time in program history, the Bears finished fourth at The Maxwell and sixth at the Big 12 Championship. However, after one round of regional play Baylor sits in second place after recording a 3-under 277. … BYU, the No. 8 seed, shot 2-under 278 and is alone in third place. The Cougars have won two consecutive tournaments including the WCC title. … The average score in Round 1 was 72.39.