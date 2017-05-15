Rory McIlroy: MRI finds no new injuries

Rory McIlroy suffered a “low-grade response” to the rib injury he suffered earlier this year but did not experience any new injuries last week, it was reported Monday.

McIlroy told reporters during The Players Championship that he was having the MRI to determine the cause of the back pain he suffered during the tournament.

Ewan Murray of the Guardian posted via Twitter: “Rory McIlroy MRI confirms no new injury but “low grade response” to rib problem from earlier in year.”

McIlroy finished T-35 at The Players, finishing 2-over for the event.

During The Players, McIlory was slowed by the recurrence of a nagging back injury, reaching behind to the bottom of his lower-left shoulder blade to show where he feels the twinge.

In January, after losing the BMW South African Open in a playoff, it was discovered McIlory had fractured the fourth, fifth and sixth ribs along the left side of his torso, forcing him to the sideline. He said last week’s pain was closer to “4 or 5.”

McIlroy said he hit balls for “four to five hours” Friday and Saturday before The Players. His next planned start on the PGA Tour is at the Memorial in two weeks.