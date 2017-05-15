Players winner Si Woo Kim withdraws from Byron Nelson due to back injury

The Players Championship winner Si Woo Kim withdrew from the AT&T Byron Nelson Classic Monday, citing a back injury.

“On Saturday night at The Players, my back began to flare up. On Sunday, when I arrived, I received treatment from a physio on the putting green that helped me get through the round,” he said in a statement. “I feel it is the best time for me to take precautionary measures to ensure I can play and complete fully healthy for the rest of the season.”

Kim, a 21-year-old South Korean, captured his second PGA Tour victory Sunday, becoming the youngest winner in Players Championship history.

Kim offered no visible signs of pain Sunday, as he birdied three holes on the front nine to go out in 3-under 33 and parred the entire back nine to shoot a closing 3-under 69 and finish at 10 under, three shots clear of the field.

Kim had a two-shot lead heading into the back nine and was never out of the solo lead the rest of the way. Kim has had a rough 2016-2017, missing seven cuts and withdrawing four times (Kim said post-round that he’s struggled with a wrist injury) in 19 PGA Tour events this season. This win is actually his first top 10 since a T-10 at his season-opening CIMB Classic.

Mark Carens, his caddie of two years, noted after the win: “(Si Woo’s) way mature. He’s basically been playing out here for four years. He has a bunch of experience. He’s just so mentally strong for 21 that you can’t really believe that he’s 21.”