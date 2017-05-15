VIDEO: Wesley Bryan goes REALLY in depth on his favorite junk food

Wesley Bryan enjoys the fine things in life.

The 27-year-old may be a burgeoning pro golfer just a month off his first career PGA Tour win, but he’s not (yet) a fan of restricting his diet.

Bryan was posed the question whether he would go without television or junk food. Without skipping a beat, Bryan said television, adding that giving up junk food is an “impossibility.”

He quickly explained that he LOVES junk food and elaborated with a lengthy (and impressive) list of his favorite sweets.

This is pretty amazing.

A recap of Bryan’s list of favorite junk food: Hot Now donuts from Krispy Kreme, mini Toll House chocolate chip cookies, fair funnel cakes, chewy and soft Chips Ahoy with birthday cake icing filling, red velvet Oreos, Oreo milkshakes (especially from Chick-fil-a), Taco Bell Cinnabon Delights, Cook Out Cheerwine Float, 5th Avenue candy bars, Butterfinger BBs and chocolate cake.

Never change, Wesley. (Unless your doctor advises you to, then you should probably listen.)