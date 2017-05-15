Si Woo Kim flies middle seat in coach after earning $1.9 million for Players win

Si Woo Kim, 21, became the youngest winner of The Players Championship, earning $1.9 million for his efforts.

But what do you do after winning The Players?

Traveling is a good assumption, but don’t also assume that the victor will do so in luxury.

Kim was flying home the day after his big win Monday … on a commercial flight.

He also announced he was withdrawing from the Byron Nelson this week due to back issues.

Kim didn’t go into The Players knowing he would win that kind of money, so it’s understandable he would avoid flying private. Still, it’s interesting just how normal Kim’s situation was after winning nearly $2 million the previous day.

Not only was he on a commercial flight, but Kim also was in coach … sitting in the middle seat. He was in Row 30, to be exact. Here’s photographic proof of his humble flight to Atlanta.

You never know who you will sit next to on a flight to Atlanta. 2017 The Players Champion. @THEPLAYERSChamp pic.twitter.com/X5CvX5kUbf — Jenna Duggan (@jennadduggan) May 15, 2017

Not the first time a Players Champion was spotted being nonchalant after winning so much money. Here’s Martin Kaymer casually sitting on the ground at an airport after winning the 2014 Players.

I'm being a total creeper but this scene is priceless. Would you believe this guy won $1.8mil yesterday?? Love it. pic.twitter.com/2Py3AraM8p — Stephanie Wei (@StephanieWei) May 12, 2014

Hey we’re all people here! Then again, if Kim starts flying first class or private after this windfall, I think we would all understand.