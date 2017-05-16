Baton Rouge Regional: Sam Burns, LSU maintain lead

Leaderboard

TOP TEAM: LSU (4-under 572)

TOP INDIVIDUAL: Sam Burns, LSU (7-under 137)

IN POSITION: Duke (579), Virginia (580), Northwestern (588), Oregon (588)

CHASING: Kentucky (589), Jacksonville (594), Arkansas (600)

• • •

HOSTS STILL LEAD: It wasn’t the sharpest of days for the host LSU Tigers at their own University Club in Baton Rouge, La. Specifically, the Tigers finished poorly, combining to make just five birdies on the back nine during Tuesday’s second round. Their four counting players played the back nine in 5 over.

However, the top five teams after 54 holes in regionals advance to the NCAA Championship, and LSU still leads the field after two round. The Tiger shot 8 over on Tuesday and are 4 under for the tournament, seven shots ahead of second-place Duke and 17 clear of sixth-place Kentucky.

Sophomore Sam Burns, a contender for the Haskins Award presented by Stifel, shot even-par 72 to maintain his individual lead at 7 under. Burns had it to 10 under after three birdies in his first six holes Tuesday, but went bogey, bogey, double bogey at Nos. 14-16 to end the day five shots ahead of his next closest competitors.

One of those players at T-2 at 2 under is Alex Smalley of Duke. Smalley was the medalist last year at the U.S. Amateur. The other is Oregon senior Wyndham Clark, who is currently thought to have a slight advantage over Burns in the Haskins race.

• • •

DUKE, NORTHWESTERN CLIMB: Nothing like playing your way up the leaderboard when other teams are moving back.

On Tuesday that’s just what Duke and Northwestern did. The Blue Devils shot even-par 288 to move to second while the Wildcats climbed four spots to T-4 after a 1-over 289.

With teammate Alex Smalley shooting 1-under 72 to move into a share of second, Duke’s Chandler Eaton fired a 69 to climb to T-4 at 1 under. Northwestern was paced by four players who shot 73 or better, including Conor Richardson, who fired a 71.

• • •

SHORT SHOTS: After 36 holes, the top five seeds are all in position to advance. … Defending national champion Oregon shot 13 over to fall from third to T-4, just a shot ahead of Kentucky, which is sixth. … Loyola (Md.) likely will not move on, but its 8-over second round was tied for the third-best round of the day.