Born a Gator, 15-year-old Tyler Wilkes commits to Florida

Tyler Wilkes has wanted to be a Gator from practically the day he was born.

“There were no other schools considered,” Wilkes said. “I have wanted to be a Gator as long as I can remember.”

Wilkes is verbally committed to Florida for the Class of 2020. The 15-year-old Wilkes is a rising sophomore at Gaither High in Tampa, Fla.

“I love the University of Florida,” Wilkes added. “It is a very good academic school (which is important to my parents, who are both teachers). The golf team has an opportunity to win national championships every year, which is important to me. Coaches (J.C.) Deacon and (John) Handrigan care about their players as golfers and people. I can’t wait to play for them.”

Wilkes, who has three sisters who all play travel softball, learned the game from his dad but also is mentored by for PGA Tour golfer Woody Austin, who now plays on the PGA Tour Champions.

“I have had the great fortune of knowing Woody, who has been incredibly generous to me,” Wilkes said. “He helps me with my game and has always had a very realistic approach to my growth. I owe him hugely.”

Wilkes recently won the Florida Junior Tour event at West Orange Country Club and the Hurrican Junior Tour College Prep Series event at the University of Florida.