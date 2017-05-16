Cameron Sisk (2018) commits to Arizona State

Cameron Sisk has verbally committed to Arizona State.

The 17-year-old Valhalla High rising senior from El Cajon, Calif., picked the Sun Devils after also visiting San Diego, Washington, Oregon State, Northwestern, Illinois, Notre Dame, UCLA, Stanford, Cal Berkeley, San Diego State, UNLV and North Carolina.

“With a lot of support from my parents, I was able to visit 13 different schools around the country,” Sisk said. “The decision making process was difficult because of the many great golf programs and coaches. I want to thank all of the coaches that took the time and effort to support and encourage me during the recruiting process. They were very professional and respectful to me and my family.”

Sisk, who has six top 10s in his last seven AJGA starts and was named the San Diego County Player of the Year last year, first met current Sun Devils head coach Matt Thurmond in 2015, when Thurmond was still the head coach at Washington. Washington was Sisk’s second ever recruiting visit.

“When he took the job at ASU and invited me to come for a visit, I knew it was where I wanted to be,” Sisk said. “I love the campus and it will be nice to be somewhat close to home and in great weather. I believe Coach Thurmond and Coach Van (Williams) will build on the tradition of winning teams at ASU and provide me with all the tools and support necessary to mature as a person and take my game to the next level. The new practice and team facilities at Papago, close to campus, are scheduled to be complete in 2018, which is an extra bonus.”