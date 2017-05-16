College Grove Regional: Top-ranked Vanderbilt extends lead, but Lipscomb makes incredible charge

Leaderboard

TOP TEAM: Vanderbilt (12-under 564)

TOP INDIVIDUAL: Dawson Armstrong, Lipscomb (10-under 134)

IN POSITION: Lipscomb (572), Clemson (572), UCF (572), Kennesaw State (575)

CHASING: Troy (578), Georgia (586), Middle Tennessee State (586), Missouri (587)

COMMODORES STILL IN CONTROL: Top-ranked Vanderbilt shot 3-under 285 and saw its lead grow from six to eight on Tuesday, with Patrick Martin continuing to lead the way. The sophomore fell from the individual lead but is in prime position in second at 9 under after a 3-under 69. The Commodores actually “only” have two players in the top 10 (Martin and Theo Humphrey in a tie for seventh at 3 under), but all five are in the top 25 right now. John Augenstein (T-19, 1 over), Matthias Schwab (T-22, 2 over) and Will Gordon (T-22, 2 over) round out the lineup scores.

Vanderbilt has finished in the top four all but once this season and it doesn’t seem the Commodores will add a second such showing this week.

Vanderbilt captured its first SEC title last month and now, barring a huge collapse, will be going back to the NCAA Championship (remember top five teams advance).

ARMSTRONG, BISON CHARGE INTO POSITION: When you have a regional roughly 30 miles from your campus, you take advantage. Lipscomb did just that on Day Two, as the No. 6 seed an electrifying 11-under 277 – the round of the day by SEVEN shots – to move up six spots on the leaderboard to a tie for second at 4 under. The jump is all the more impressive considering Lipscomb was near the lead early Monday before plummeting to that T-8 spot entering the second round. Along with that incredible Tuesday charge, junior Dawson Armstrong posts a 7-under 65 to move up five spots into the lead at 10 under. It was a nine-birdie day in all and a one-shot cushion for Armstrong, No. 31 in the Golfweek/Sagarin rankings. The junior earned ASUN Player of the Year honors (sharing with Jacksonville’s David Wicks) for the second straight year in 2016-17 and that was even before he won the ASUN Championship (the first in school history to do so) for his third title of the season and the sixth of his college career. Armstrong had a strong freshman year, finishing the season ranked 120th and earning ASUN Freshman of the Year honors, but his progress has been promising since. He ended last season No. 72 and is now 41 spots higher than that. Armstrong first came to prominence, really, when he pulled off a stunning win at the 2015 Western Amateur. By the way, that tournament was played at Rich Harvest Farms, site of this year’s NCAA Championship. Quite a return that would be.

But it’s not just about Armstrong, the school is on the verge of history. The Bison had never even had a player reach regionals until Armstrong did in 2015 (he tied for second thanks to a final-round 65), and the team made its initial appearance at that stage last year. Lipscomb finished tied for eighth in that first regional appearance in 2016. Now in just the team’s second try, Lipscomb is one solid round from advancing to its first NCAA Championship. Like Armstrong, Lipscomb has seen great improvement, finishing 2014-15 at No. 99, following up with a season-end rank of 55 and standing No. 39 heading into this event. Whatever the progress and despite the Bison currently being in a tie for second, sixth place (again, only top five teams move on to the NCAA Championship) is currently at 2 over – just six shots back of where Lipscomb stands. So the team can’t rest over the final 18 holes. Another strong round from Armstrong would help, but Stoney Crouch (T-12, 1 under), Hunter Howell (T-41, 5 over) and Mikey Feher (T-44, 6 over) all shots sub-par scores Tuesday, as well. Another group effort like that, and Lipscomb will certainly be celebrating history on Wednesday.

SHORT SHOTS: Third-seeded Clemson, a winner of six events in 2016-17, posts the second-best round of the day (4-under 284) to move up three spots into a tie for second at 4 under. Bryson Nimmer (third, 7 under) leads the Tigers’ charge. … UCF stays in second thanks to a second-round 287, and the No. 8 seed is still in position to advance to the NCAA Championship with 18 holes to play. Seventh-seeded Kennesaw State is fifth at 1 under. … The Nos. 2, 4 and 5 seeds are all out of position to advance to the NCAA Championship. Second-seeded Texas Tech rises two spots to 10th but at 14 over is 15 back of the cut to advance with 18 holes to go. Fifth-seeded Missouri also rises two spots to ninth at 11 over. Georgia, the No. 4 seed, is 10 over and T-7 through 36 holes. … Host and No. 9 seed Middle Tennessee State is also 10 over and T-7. … Troy, the No. 11 seed, drops three spots to sixth at 2 over. That puts the Trojans three strokes and one spot out of advancing with 18 to play. Troy’s Cam Norman (sixth, 4 under) is currently the player in position to advance to NCAAs as an individual out of this regional.