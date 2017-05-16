Impacted by Seve, Spain's Eugenio Lopez-Chacarra (2018) commits to Wake Forest

Eugenio Lopez-Chacarra verbally committed to Wake Forest University in April while visiting with his family.

“Wake Forest is a special place that combines a world class education with an incredible golf tradition,” Lopez-Chacarra said. “You can feel Mr. (Arnold) Palmer’s presence everywhere on campus, especially at the amazing golf complex he designed. Wake Forest is definitely the most meaningful win so far in my life. I am very grateful to Coach (Jerry) Haas and Coach (Dan) Walters for including me in the Wake Forest family. It will be a huge honor to play and learn from two fantastic coaches.”

The 17-year-old 2018 recruit, ranked 635th in the WAGR, is a member of the Madrid Golf Federation Team and Spanish National Team. Last summer, he represented his country at the Young European Masters in Switzerland, helping Spain win a silver medal and winning bronze as an individual.

While Lopez-Chacarra goes to school at International College School in Madrid and trains daily at Moraleja Golf Club with his coach Antonio Barquero, he has deep family roots in Pedrena, Spain. As a kid growing up learning the game, he spent thousands of hours training with Vicente Ballesteros at Royal Pedrena, and, of course, Vicente’s brother Seve made a special impact on Lopez-Chacarra’s early development as a player.

Lopez-Chacarra hopes to take those lessons to Wake Forest.

“The goal is to work harder than everyone, to get better and better every day, to help the Demon Deacons win the NCAA Championship,” he said.

Lopez-Chacarra started his college search in September 2015.

“I have met some extraordinary people in America,” Lopez-Chacarra said. “I want to thank especially Coach (Conrad) Ray at Stanford, who will always have a special place in my heart, for everything he represents and has done for me. He is a true professional and example for me in life.”

Golf runs in Lopez-Chacarra’s family. His sister Carolina (2021) is a two-time Spanish national champion, member of the Madrid Golf Federation and Spanish National teams, and played last summer at the Evian Championship Juniors Cup, winning the silver medal for Spain and the bronze medal as an individual.