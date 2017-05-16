Jordan Spieth signs with Wheaties, to grace cover of cereal box

In 1934, Lou Gehrig became the first athlete to grace the cover of a Wheaties Box. Now, Jordan Spieth will join the list that also includes the likes of Tiger Woods, Michael Jordan and Michael Phelps.

“It’s an honor in the fact that Wheaties looks for athletes that conduct themselves the right way on and off the field or course and I kind of thank them for including me in that category and hopefully I can continue to push towards the level of those other athletes on the cover,” Spieth said.

Wheaties made the announcement Tuesday and Spieth spoke about the endorsement deal his pre-tournament press conference at the AT&T Byron Nelson. Spieth will begin appearing on cereal boxes this fall.

“I’m going to be on the cover of 4 million Wheaties boxes later this year which is really cool, Breakfast of Champions,” Spieth said. “You grow up seeing your favorite athletes on these boxes and used to walk down the aisle of the grocery store whenever my mom used to drag me along and always want to see who was on the cover and to actually be on one is a pretty special dream come true.”

Here is a look at the box: