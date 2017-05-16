Stanford Regional: Baylor surges ahead of host Stanford

Leaderboard

TOP TEAM: Baylor (18-under 542)

TOP INDIVIDUAL: Brad Dalke, Oklahoma (11-under 129)

IN POSITION: Stanford (549), Pepperdine (555), Oklahoma (557), BYU (560), Georgia Tech (560), North Florida (560)

CHASING: North Carolina (566), Houston (566)

• • •

BAYLOR GOES LOW: When the scores were totaled and the leaderboard finalized, Baylor only moved up one spot unseating Stanford in first place. However, it was the score the Bears posted and the cushion they now have heading into the final round that garners the attention.

“I am obviously happy about the round today,” Baylor coach Mike McGraw said. “The guys came up big. We really needed this for momentum.”

Baylor’s 15-under 265 is seven shots clear of first-round leader Stanford and 18 shots ahead of the fifth and final qualifying spot. Three Baylor players are in the top five led by Cooper Dossey in third place followed by Matthew Perine (4th) and Hunter Shattuck (T5th).

Baylor had entered the postseason with a different form than we had seen throughout the season. After reach No. 1 in the Golfweek/Sagarin rankings for the first time in program history, the Bears finished 4th at The Maxwell and 6th at the Big 12 Conference Championship. A good final round and the school’s first NCAA regional victory will have many talking about Baylor later this month at Rich Harvest Farms.

• • •

LUKE LEADS GEORGIA TECH: For the third consecutive season Georgia Tech was sent west to compete in NCAA regional play. After an opening round 7-over 287, Georgia Tech replaced the plus sign with a minus sign to record a 7-under 273 and move into a share of fifth place with BYU and North Florida.

The Yellow Jackets finished T-7 last year at regionals and missed advancing to the national championship for the first time since 2012. Head coach Bruce Heppler is trying to avoid another miss this year.

“We fumbled in a couple of places, but we’re back in business at least,” Heppler said. “We did a lot of good things today. We just have to go out and play well again tomorrow. We haven’t had an easy go of it the last few years, and this is no different. We just need to get off to a good start and see what happens. We have to be patient. That’s why today was a great round. There are pins in the corners, so you have to play smart, disciplined golf and not let things get away. You’ve got to play the par-5 holes well.”

Leading the Yellow Jackets was Luke Schniederjans, little brother of former Georgia Tech All-American Ollie Schniederjans, now on the PGA Tour. The freshman from Powder Springs, Ga., tuned in a regional-best 8-under 62 after a 76 in the opening round. Schniederjans carded 11 birdies on the 6,727-yard, par-70 layout.

“Today, I stayed more patient, I had some more putts drop early and played well all day. I thought I played well enough yesterday, but I didn’t finish well,” Schniederjans said. “It was pretty much three swings that led to a 6-over. I knew I was playing well. I just took away from the first round to stay in my rhythm all 18 holes. I think I have a better idea on how to play these holes.”

Heppler was pleased to see his freshman standout not let the first round carry over into Day 2.

“Luke made a lot of putts today. When you make 11 birdies, that’s a tremendous round. Everything went his way. It was great to see him come back from yesterday’s round and not let that linger,” Heppler said.

• • •

SHORT SHOTS: Stanford senior Maverick McNealy is just three shots off Dalke’s lead. A win by McNealy will move him past Tiger Woods and Patrick Rodgers on the all-time tournament win list at Stanford … BYU’s C.J. Lee made an albatross on the par-5, 500-yard 16th hole. … The scoring average in Round 2 improved 1.37 shots to 71.08.