The making of a U.S. Open course: Erin Hills, Part 4

Years pass without a shovel of dirt being turned and the architects have their doubts that Erin Hills will ever be built. Then Bob Lang attends the 2004 U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills and everything changes.

Fourth in a series by Gary D’Amato of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel leading up to the U.S. Open June 15-18 at Erin Hills.

Mike Hurdzan, Dana Fry and Ron Whitten were growing impatient. Three years had passed since Bob Lang hired them in 2000 to design a golf course on hundreds of acres he would soon own in the Kettle Moraine.

Whitten, the architecture editor for Golf Digest magazine and a partner in the project, had made dozens of site visits from his home in Topeka, Kan. Hurdzan and Fry, whose office was in Columbus, Ohio, had visited often, too.

They’d routed and re-routed holes over tumbling glacial topography, changing their minds so many times that project manager Steve Trattner said Erin Hills Golf Course was in a constant state of flux.

But that was only on paper.

