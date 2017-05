By: Brentley Romine | May 16, 2017 3:14 pm

Will anyone ever get tired of “The Carlton” dance?

During Tuesday’s practice round for the BMW Charity Pro-Am, a Web.com Tour event, Alfonso Ribiero, better known as Carlton from “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air,” aced the 11th hole at Thornblade Club.

He celebrated the only way he knows how: