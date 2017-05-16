West Lafayette Regional: New Mexico takes lead, Illinois falls to sixth

Leaderboard

TOP TEAM: New Mexico (6-under 570)

TOP INDIVIDUAL: Trent Wallace, Illinois State (6-under 138)

IN POSITION: UNLV (573), Florida (579), Auburn (579), Purdue (579)

CHASING: Illinois (584), Augusta (586), St. Mary’s (590), South Carolina (593)

• • •

LOBOS GO LOW: New Mexico may have been fifth at the Mountain West Conference Championship. It may also be the eighth seed here at the Kampen Course in West Lafayette, Ind.

However, after 36 holes of this NCAA regional, the Lobos are leading by three shots at 6-under 570.

Andrej Bevins eagled the par-5 fourth hole as part of a second-round, 4-under 68. He is now T-2 at 5 under, a shot better than teammates Andre Garcia, who carded a 69 in Round 2.

Even Benjamin Tolsma had a nice day, rebounding from an opening 83 to shoot 73 on Tuesday.

• • •

ILLINI DROP: Illinois, which has advanced to match play in each of the past four NCAA Championships, fell four spots on the leaderboard on Tuesday.

The Illini, ranked seventh by Golfweek, carded an 8-over 296 and are now sixth at 8 over, five shots out of a three-way tie for third that includes top seed Florida, regional host Purdue and Auburn.

Junior Nick Hardy had the best round of the day for Mike Small’s squad, shooting even-par 72. Hardy is now tied for 10th at 1 under.

No other Illinois golfer is better than T-23, which is where Edoardo Lipparelli stands after a 7-over 79. He shot 68 in the opening round. Haskins contender Dylan Meyer shot 74 and 5 over for the tournament.

• • •

SHORT SHOTS: Trent Wallace of Illinois State is ranked 510th in the Golfweek/Sagarin rankings. Yet he is leading the field at 6-under 138. Wallace followed his opening 68 with a 2-under 70 on Tuesday that included six birdies and two double bogeys. … Top seed Florida got back on track with a 1-under 287. After an opening 75, sophomore Sam Horsfield led the Gators with a 2-under 70 in Round 2. Horsfield is set to turn pro after the season. … First-round leader UNLV was a shot better on Tuesday, shooting 2-under 286. The Rebels are second, three shots back of New Mexico. … South Carolina, the fifth seed, was 14 over on the day, dropping to ninth, 14 shots out of that three-way tie for third. Only the top five finishing teams move on to the NCAA Championship.