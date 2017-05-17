Austin Regional: Iowa State goes low behind Nick Voke's 61, Oklahoma State wins

Leaderboard

TOP TEAM: Oklahoma State (13-under 839)

TOP INDIVIDUAL: Nick Voke (14-under 199)

ALSO ADVANCING: Texas (841), Iowa State (845), Ole Miss (854), Arizona State (859)

JUST MISSED OUT: Wake Forest (863), North Carolina State (864)

• • •

CYCLONES CLOSE STRONG: Iowa State left no question as to whether or not it would advance out of the NCAA Austin (Texas) Regional at UT Golf Club. The Cyclones, the ninth seed, shot 21 under on Wednesday to finish third at 7 under.

Iowa State, which was ninth at the Big 12 Championship, was led by Nick Voke, who fired a 10-under 61 in the final round to capture medalist honors at 14 under, five shots ahead of Texas’ Doug Ghim.

Voke’s final round included an eagle, eight birdies and no bogeys. The previous course competitive record was 65.

“I thought a couple under would give me a chance, but as I went on with the round, the birdies kept on dropping,” Voke said. “… These days are few and far between. I knew my game was trending and this could be coming. To come up with a round like this in the regional is something pretty special.”

Said Iowa State head coach Andrew Tank: “Today he was on fire. It was cool for him to do it on the big stage. This is really special for him because he missed out on playing with us in 2014 at nationals and he can experience it now.”

Three other Cyclones shot 68 or better. Iowa State had to throw out a 72.

• • •

HOW ‘BOUT THEM COWBOYS? Top-seeded Oklahoma State turned in a final-round, 14-under 270 to move past host Texas and win the regional at 13 under, two shots clear of the Longhorns.

Zachary Olsen, Zach Bauchou and Viktor Hovland each shot 4-under 67 on Wednesday while Olsen, Hovland and Kristoffer Ventura all tied for fifth at 3 under.

The Cowboys have now won 12 NCAA regional titles.

Pokes rally for win No. 5 on the year! #okstate's NCAA Austin Regional win extends its nation-leading regional win total to 12! #golfschool pic.twitter.com/ZAAqgbImmU — Oklahoma State Golf (@OSUCowboyGolf) May 17, 2017

• • •

SHORT SHOTS: No. 2 Wake Forest was the only top-5 seed to not advance. The Demon Deacons finished sixth at 11 over, four shots back of Arizona State. Junior Will Zalatoris (T-5, 3 under) advances to the NCAA Championship, though, as an individual. … Host Texas placed three players in the top 10 – Doug Ghim (second), Scottie Scheffler (third) and Gavin Hall (T-10).