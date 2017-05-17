College Grove Regional: No. 8 seed UCF wins, Dawson Armstrong leads Lipscomb

Leaderboard

TOP TEAM: UCF (1-under 863)

TOP INDIVIDUAL: Dawson Armstrong, Lipscomb (8-under 208)

ALSO ADVANCED: Vanderbilt (865), Kennesaw State (865), Clemson (865), Lipscomb (869)

JUST MISSED OUT: Troy (877), Middle Tennessee State (877), Missouri (878)

• • •

CHARGE ON: UCF entered the College Grove (Tenn.) Regional at The Grove Club as the eight seed and Golfweek’s 53th-ranked team. The Knights exited as the top team finisher – and with their first NCAA Championship berth in three years.

The Knights began the day in second on the leaderboard before carding a 3-over 291. Top-seeded Vanderbilt, meanwhile, shot 13 over to fall back to T-2 along with Clemson and Kennesaw State.

Manuel Elvira, whose older brother Nacho Elvira plays pro golf in Europe, led the way for UCF, tying for third at 5-under 211. Kyler Tate, who transferred from Florida after last season, finished solo fifth at 4 under.

No other UCF player finished better than T-39, but Juuso Kahlos and Ryan Stovash shot 72 and 74, respectively, in the final round to contribute to the team score on Wednesday.

The Knights missed out on a regional in each of the past two seasons because they fell below .500 in both seasons. Three years ago, the Knights finished the year ranked ninth in the Golfweek/Sagarin rankings.

• • •

AWESOME DAWSON: Lipscomb’s Dawson Armstrong captured medalist honors, capping a 69-65 start with a final-round, 2-over 74 to win by two shots at 8-under 208. More importantly, Armstrong led Lipscomb to a fifth-place showing and an NCAA Championship berth.

The Bisons shot 9-over 297 on Wednesday to fall three spots on the leaderboard, but thanks to a strong first 36 holes, they earned their way with a 5-over performance over 54 holes.

Armstrong is the Atlantic-Sun co-player of the year and his victory not only helped his team but also his own Walker Cup prospects. Armstrong, a junior, was invited to the U.S. Walker Cup practice session last December and is considered among the candidates to make U.S. captain Spider Miller’s team later this year.

Excited to head to Sugar Grove, Ill. next week for the 2017 NCAA Golf Championship. #NCAAGolf #beLieve pic.twitter.com/rRBlEevZZo — Lipscomb Men's Golf (@LipscombMGOLF) May 17, 2017

• • •

SHORT SHOTS: With No. 8 seed UCF and No. 6 seed Lipscomb advancing, there were three non-top-5 seeds who moved on to the NCAA Championship. No. 7 Kennesaw State was the other team. … Led by Patrick Martin (T-3), Vanderbilt placed four players at T-17 or better. … Troy’s Cam Norman advanced individually, tying for sixth at 3 under. … No. 2 seed Texas Tech made a late charge but ended up shooting 5 over on Wednesday and finishing ninth at 19 over.