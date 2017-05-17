Fantasy golf expert picks: 2017 AT&T Byron Nelson

Need help with your fantasy-golf lineups for this week’s AT&T Byron Nelson? Our fantasy-golf experts are here to help.
From picks to win to DraftKings bargains to players to avoid, here are some options for you to consider:
• • •
Jeff Babineau
- Projected champion: Brooks Koepka. Ran second at Nelson a year ago and like the way he’s trending.
- Also like: Sergio Garcia. For a guy who would been away for five weeks he didn’t look that far off at The Players. Oh, and like that Dustin Johnson guy, too.
- Sleeper: Kevin Tway. He is in great form and rested after a week off.
- DraftKings bargain: Nick Watney ($6,900). He’s going to show up big one day real soon.
- Fade: Matt Every, because his funk continues.
• • •
Brentley Romine
- Projected champion: Brooks Koepka. Playing stellar golf at the moment, not finishing worse than T-16 in his last five starts, including the Zurich team event playing with his little bro. Runner-up at Nelson a year ago.
- Also like: Tony Finau. Only two par 5s this week, but don’t count out this bomber. He’s gone T-12 and T-10 in two career Nelson starts.
- Sleeper: Bud Cauley. Really liked him at Wells Fargo, but then he withdrew. So I’ll go with him at TPC Four Seasons, where he was T-4 last year.
- DraftKings bargain: Morgan Hoffmann ($6,700) and Bryce Molder ($6,500). Both have nice records at this event.
- Fade: J.B. Holmes. It will be hard to bounce back quickly from that final-round 84 at The Players. Little experience on this course as he’s not played it since 2010.
• • •
Kevin Casey
- Projected champion: Jordan Spieth. So, he missed the cut last week at the Players. At some point Spieth’s going to do better at his hometown event than his T-16 finish as a 16-year-old. Just have a feeling he’s due at this tournament and for a good showing in general.
- Also like: Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka and Tony Finau. Despite bad week at Players, Johnson still had solid finish. Remains in great form at a tournament where he’s finished T-12 or better in five of last six starts. Koepka’s on fire right now and finished runner-up here last year. Finau has been playing well of late and has shown an affinity for this layout.
- Sleeper: Seung-Yul Noh. Best finish at Nelson is T-69. But that would be three spread-out starts. Trust his current form a lot more, which has produced T-5 at Wells Fargo and T-22 at the Players. Easy to forget, too, how much talent this 25-year-old South Korean has.
- DraftKings bargain: Brandon Hagy ($7,000). The young long-hitter has finished top 35 in five of his last six starts. In form and due to contend soon.
- Fade: Brandt Snedeker. Two missed cuts in last three starts at Nelson and hand injury that forced WD from the Players? I’ll take a pass this week on Sneds.
