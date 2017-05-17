Fantasy golf expert picks: 2017 AT&T Byron Nelson

Need help with your fantasy-golf lineups for this week’s AT&T Byron Nelson? Our fantasy-golf experts are here to help.

From picks to win to DraftKings bargains to players to avoid, here are some options for you to consider:

Jeff Babineau

Projected champion: Brooks Koepka. Ran second at Nelson a year ago and like the way he’s trending.

Sergio Garcia. For a guy who would been away for five weeks he didn't look that far off at The Players. Oh, and like that Dustin Johnson guy, too.

Kevin Tway. He is in great form and rested after a week off.

Nick Watney ($6,900). He's going to show up big one day real soon.

Fade: Matt Every, because his funk continues.

Brentley Romine

Projected champion: Brooks Koepka. Playing stellar golf at the moment, not finishing worse than T-16 in his last five starts, including the Zurich team event playing with his little bro. Runner-up at Nelson a year ago.

Tony Finau. Only two par 5s this week, but don't count out this bomber. He's gone T-12 and T-10 in two career Nelson starts.

Bud Cauley. Really liked him at Wells Fargo, but then he withdrew. So I'll go with him at TPC Four Seasons, where he was T-4 last year.

Morgan Hoffmann ($6,700) and Bryce Molder ($6,500). Both have nice records at this event.

Fade: J.B. Holmes. It will be hard to bounce back quickly from that final-round 84 at The Players. Little experience on this course as he's not played it since 2010.

Kevin Casey