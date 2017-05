The PGA Tour heads to Irving, Texas this week for the AT&T Byron Nelson at TPC Four Seasons Resort at Las Colinas. Dustin Johnson, Jordan Spieth, Sergio Garcia and Jason Day are among the strong field.

Here’s how to watch:

THURSDAY

4-7 p.m. (Golf Channel)

FRIDAY

4-7 p.m. (Golf Channel)

SATURDAY

1-2:30 p.m. (Golf Channel)

3-6 p.m. (CBS)

SUNDAY

1-2:30 p.m. (Golf Channel)

3-6 p.m. (CBS)