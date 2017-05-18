First round pairings: Golfweek West Coast Junior Invitational

The 2017 Golfweek West Coast Junior Invitational takes place May 20-21 at Mesa Country Club in Mesa, Ariz. with many of the country’s top-ranked juniors competing.
Champions earn full AJGA exempt status and receive automatic invitations to the Golfweek International Junior Invitational this Fall in Florida.
Here are the pairings for Saturday’s first round of the two-day, 36-hole event:
BOYS
11 a.m. No. 1 Tee
Alexander Pak, San Clemente, CA
William Villegas-Mellein, Thousand Oaks, CA,
Nicholas Phi, Orange, CA
11:09 a.m. No. 1 Tee
Aaron Ramos, Goodyear, AZ
Tyler Svendson, Phoenix, AZ
Tony Hendricks, Phoenix, AZ
11:27 a.m. No. 1 Tee
Jake Benanti, Dallas, TX
George McNeely, Carmel, CA
Oliver Jack, Denver, CO
11:36 a.m. No. 1 Tee
Patrick Fernandez, Surprise, AZ
Eric Doyle, San Diego, CA
Hunter Howe, Odgen, UT
11:45 a.m. No. 1 Tee
Tristan Gretzky, Los Angeles, CA
Evan Chien, Irvine, CA
Jake O’Neil, Fruitland, ID
11:54 a.m. No. 1 Tee
Mason Domecq, Scottsdale, AZ
Mason Nam, Scottsdale, AZ
John Menne, Surprise, AZ
12:03 p.m. No. 1 Tee
Aidan Goldstein, Las Vegas, NV
Sean Buckles, North Vancouver, BC
Diego Gonzalez, San Luis Btosi, Mexico
12:12 p.m. No. 1 Tee
James Mackie, Phoenix, AZ
Chase White, San Antonio, TX
Hector Barnetche, Phoenix, AZ
11:00 a.m. No. 10 Tee
Chad Sewell, Conroe, TX
Edwin Kuang, Murrieta, CA
John Keefer, San Antonio, TX
11:09 a.m. No. 10 Tee
Alexander Yang, Carlsbad, CA
Connor Howe, Ogden, UT
Justin Gums, Lodi, CA
11:18 a.m. No. 10 Tee
Jackson River, Rancho Santa Fe, CA
Cam Sandland, Phoenix, AZ
Derrick Liu, Palm Desert, CA
11:27 a.m. No. 10 Tee
Angelo Giantsopoulos, Richmond Hill, ON
Tom Katsenes, Scottsdale, AZ
Chris Horton, Scottsdale, AZ
11:36 a.m. No. 10 Tee
Jerry Wu, Temple City, CA
Jack Whisler, Scottsdale, AZ
Davis Evans, Phoenix, AZ
11:45 a.m. No. 10 Tee
Edward Wu, Temple City, CA
Bryce Kvick, Sacramento, CA
Aditya Kumar, Fremont, CA
11:54 a.m. No. 10 Tee
Dylan Fritz, Las Vegas, NV
Jack Crawshaw, Winnetka, IL
Davis Irving, Germantown, TN
12:03 p.m. No. 10 Tee
Roberto Nieves, Miami, FL
Drew Reinke, Meridian, ID
Tyson Dinsmore, Los Altos Hills, CA
12:12 p.m. No. 10 Tee
Nicholas Pham, Huntington Beach, CA
Senne Ramiah, Cape Town, South Africa
Ethan Chung, Cupertino, CA
GIRLS
12:21 p.m. No. 1 Tee
Brianna Park, Irvine, CA
Lani Potter, Boulder City, NV
Morgan Goldstein, Las Vegas, NV
12:30 p.m. No. 1 Tee
Vanessa Richani, Granite Bay, CA
Samantha Cabunag, Irvine, CA
Annie Liu, Pleasanton, CA
12:39 p.m. No. 1 Tee
Khameryn Utu, Santa Ana, CA
Ashley Lung, Henderson, NV
Madeleine Laux, Goodyear, AZ
12:48 p.m. No. 1 Tee
Macee Aguirre, Santa Ana, CA
Angelica Kusnowo, Jarkarta, Indonesia
Alexandria Quihuis, Tucson, AZ
12:57 p.m. No. 1 Tee
Precious Saelee, Walnut, CA
Rose Baral, Fort Worth, TX
Jessica Huang, Auckland, New Zealand
12:21 p.m. No. 10 Tee
Ashley Menne, Surprise, AZ
Chandler Rosholt, Cedar Park, TX
Bella Setio, San Marino, CA
12:30 p.m. No. 10 Tee
Abigail Wiranatha, West Covina, Ca
Kimberlee Tottori, Las Vegas, NV
Maddie White, Lompoc, CA
12:39 p.m. No. 10 Tee
Isabella Cantwell, Scottsdale, AZ
Makenzie Niblett, Austin, TX
Naomi Wiranatha, West Covina, CA
12:48 p.m. No. 10 Tee
Phoebe Yue, West Vancouver, BC
Audrey Lin, Fremont, CA
Therese Warner, Kennewick, WA
12:57 p.m. No. 10 Tee
Olivia White, Los Angeles, CA
Katie Stribling, Santa Ana, CA
Ashleigh Park, Irvine, CA
