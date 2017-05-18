First round pairings: Golfweek West Coast Junior Invitational

The 2017 Golfweek West Coast Junior Invitational takes place May 20-21 at Mesa Country Club in Mesa, Ariz. with many of the country’s top-ranked juniors competing.

Champions earn full AJGA exempt status and receive automatic invitations to the Golfweek International Junior Invitational this Fall in Florida.

Here are the pairings for Saturday’s first round of the two-day, 36-hole event:

BOYS

11 a.m. No. 1 Tee

Alexander Pak, San Clemente, CA

William Villegas-Mellein, Thousand Oaks, CA,

Nicholas Phi, Orange, CA

11:09 a.m. No. 1 Tee

Aaron Ramos, Goodyear, AZ

Tyler Svendson, Phoenix, AZ

Tony Hendricks, Phoenix, AZ

11:27 a.m. No. 1 Tee

Jake Benanti, Dallas, TX

George McNeely, Carmel, CA

Oliver Jack, Denver, CO

11:36 a.m. No. 1 Tee

Patrick Fernandez, Surprise, AZ

Eric Doyle, San Diego, CA

Hunter Howe, Odgen, UT

11:45 a.m. No. 1 Tee

Tristan Gretzky, Los Angeles, CA

Evan Chien, Irvine, CA

Jake O’Neil, Fruitland, ID

11:54 a.m. No. 1 Tee

Mason Domecq, Scottsdale, AZ

Mason Nam, Scottsdale, AZ

John Menne, Surprise, AZ

12:03 p.m. No. 1 Tee

Aidan Goldstein, Las Vegas, NV

Sean Buckles, North Vancouver, BC

Diego Gonzalez, San Luis Btosi, Mexico

12:12 p.m. No. 1 Tee

James Mackie, Phoenix, AZ

Chase White, San Antonio, TX

Hector Barnetche, Phoenix, AZ

11:00 a.m. No. 10 Tee

Chad Sewell, Conroe, TX

Edwin Kuang, Murrieta, CA

John Keefer, San Antonio, TX

11:09 a.m. No. 10 Tee

Alexander Yang, Carlsbad, CA

Connor Howe, Ogden, UT

Justin Gums, Lodi, CA

11:18 a.m. No. 10 Tee

Jackson River, Rancho Santa Fe, CA

Cam Sandland, Phoenix, AZ

Derrick Liu, Palm Desert, CA

11:27 a.m. No. 10 Tee

Angelo Giantsopoulos, Richmond Hill, ON

Tom Katsenes, Scottsdale, AZ

Chris Horton, Scottsdale, AZ

11:36 a.m. No. 10 Tee

Jerry Wu, Temple City, CA

Jack Whisler, Scottsdale, AZ

Davis Evans, Phoenix, AZ

11:45 a.m. No. 10 Tee

Edward Wu, Temple City, CA

Bryce Kvick, Sacramento, CA

Aditya Kumar, Fremont, CA

11:54 a.m. No. 10 Tee

Dylan Fritz, Las Vegas, NV

Jack Crawshaw, Winnetka, IL

Davis Irving, Germantown, TN

12:03 p.m. No. 10 Tee

Roberto Nieves, Miami, FL

Drew Reinke, Meridian, ID

Tyson Dinsmore, Los Altos Hills, CA

12:12 p.m. No. 10 Tee

Nicholas Pham, Huntington Beach, CA

Senne Ramiah, Cape Town, South Africa

Ethan Chung, Cupertino, CA

GIRLS

12:21 p.m. No. 1 Tee

Brianna Park, Irvine, CA

Lani Potter, Boulder City, NV

Morgan Goldstein, Las Vegas, NV

12:30 p.m. No. 1 Tee

Vanessa Richani, Granite Bay, CA

Samantha Cabunag, Irvine, CA

Annie Liu, Pleasanton, CA

12:39 p.m. No. 1 Tee

Khameryn Utu, Santa Ana, CA

Ashley Lung, Henderson, NV

Madeleine Laux, Goodyear, AZ

12:48 p.m. No. 1 Tee

Macee Aguirre, Santa Ana, CA

Angelica Kusnowo, Jarkarta, Indonesia

Alexandria Quihuis, Tucson, AZ

12:57 p.m. No. 1 Tee

Precious Saelee, Walnut, CA

Rose Baral, Fort Worth, TX

Jessica Huang, Auckland, New Zealand

12:21 p.m. No. 10 Tee

Ashley Menne, Surprise, AZ

Chandler Rosholt, Cedar Park, TX

Bella Setio, San Marino, CA

12:30 p.m. No. 10 Tee

Abigail Wiranatha, West Covina, Ca

Kimberlee Tottori, Las Vegas, NV

Maddie White, Lompoc, CA

12:39 p.m. No. 10 Tee

Isabella Cantwell, Scottsdale, AZ

Makenzie Niblett, Austin, TX

Naomi Wiranatha, West Covina, CA

12:48 p.m. No. 10 Tee

Phoebe Yue, West Vancouver, BC

Audrey Lin, Fremont, CA

Therese Warner, Kennewick, WA

12:57 p.m. No. 10 Tee

Olivia White, Los Angeles, CA

Katie Stribling, Santa Ana, CA

Ashleigh Park, Irvine, CA