For 2nd straight year, NCAA Women's Championship to 'begin' on Thursday

SUGAR GROVE, Ill. – For the second straight year, NCAA Bylaw 31.1.4.1 will be exercised at the NCAA Women’s Golf Championship.

For those unfamiliar with the Bylaw, it states that “accommodations must be provided to schools that have a written policy against competition on a particular day for religious reasons and have submitted such policy to the NCAA prior to Sept. 1 of the relevant academic year.” A year ago, BYU, which has a school policy that prohibits athletic competition on Sundays, instead played its third round on a Thursday after all teams had completed their practice rounds.

A year later, just one BYU player will take to the course on Thursday to play her third round. Alex White, a senior from Lompoc, Calif., will tee off at Rich Harvest Farms after all teams – and individuals, including White – have completed their practice rounds.

Last year, when the NCAA announced it would adjust BYU’s schedule, there was some criticism. Some argued that the Cougars would receive an unfair advantage as the weather forecast was much better on that Thursday than Sunday.

“I know the NCAA started to think about what to do on this a few years ago,” BYU head coach Carrie Roberts told Golfweek’s Kevin Casey last year. “It wasn’t a spur-of-the-moment decision. We trust that the NCAA has done its due diligence, and we’re grateful that they are accommodating us.”

BYU eventually finished last and its 10-over 298 in Round 3 bested just four of the other 23 teams in the field. White shot 4-over 76 in her third round and ended up T-45 at 4 over.

White, ranked 99th in the Golfweek/Sagarin rankings, received her spot in this year’s field by tying for ninth at the NCAA Lubbock Regional.