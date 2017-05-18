Golfweek Senior National Match Play -Tobacco Road Golf & Country Club

Golfweek’s Senior National Match Play Competition

Tobacco Road Golf & Country Club, Sanford, NC

August 19-21, 2017

This is an invitational tournament for Senior Amateur Players.

For more information please contact Ron Gaines – RGaines@Golfweek.com

Eligibility: Golfweek’s fourth senior national match-play event will draw 32 players from both its Senior Ranking and Super Senior Ranking as well as 16 players from the Legends division. The three groups will be whittled to one NATIONAL match-play champion in each division over the course of three days. As players are eliminated from the match-play bracket, they will enter a separate consolation stroke-play competition, with points awarded, simultaneously underway at Tobacco Road.

Divisions

Seniors and Super Seniors will compete separately in two 32-player brackets. Legends will compete in one 16-player bracket.