Jason Day makes birdie from the cart path at AT&T Byron Nelson

Jason Day is in action at the Byron Nelson this week coming off one of his worst rounds as a pro, a final-round 80 at the Players Championship.

Things are going much better for Day so far at TPC Four Seasons at Las Colinas, where Day did his best Phil Mickelson impression Thursday by hitting off the cart path following an errant drive at the par-4 11th hole.

Day drove it nearly pin-high but well right of the green, where his ball eventually settled in the middle of the cart path. No problem for the former World No. 1, who picked it off the path and got up-and-down for birdie.

We don’t recommend trying this at home.

Day also made eagle at the par-5 7th and was 2 under through 12 holes during Round 1.