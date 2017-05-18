Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
USA Today Sports

Live blog: AT&T Byron Nelson, Round 1

Ray Carlin/USA TODAY Sports Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Live blog: AT&T Byron Nelson, Round 1

PGA Tour

Live blog: AT&T Byron Nelson, Round 1

The PGA Tour is in Irving, Texas for the AT&T Byron Nelson at TPC Four Seasons at Las Colinas.

We are tracking all of Thursday’s first-round action. Follow along…

How to follow the action:

All times Eastern

  • TELEVISION: Golf Channel (Thursday-Friday, 4-7 p.m., Saturday-Sunday 1-2:30 p.m.); CBS (Saturday-Sunday, 2-7 p.m.)
  • RADIO: PGA Tour Radio on SiriusXM and PGATour.com (Thursday-Friday, 12-7 p.m.; Saturday-Sunday, 1-7 p.m.)
  • PGA TOUR LIVE: Thursday-Friday, 7 a.m.-6 p.m.; Saturday-Sunday, 2:30-6 p.m.
  • ON GOLFWEEK: Tour Tracker | All coverage

• • •

Byron Nelson tracker

, , , , PGA Tour

Recommended Videos

More Golfweek

Comments

Latest

More Golfweek
Home