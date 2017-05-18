NCAA Women's Championship expert picks, individual/team predictions

On Thursday, 24 teams will converge on Rich Harvest Farms in Sugar Grove, Ill., for the 2017 NCAA Division I Women’s Golf Championship. After 54 holes, the field will be cut to the low 15 teams, as well as the top 9 individuals not on advancing teams. After 72 holes, the top eight teams will make match play and an individual champion will be crowned.

Our Golfweek staff on the ground in Illinois – Lance Ringler, Beth Ann Nichols, Kevin Casey and Brentley Romine – offer their predictions for the eight match-play qualifiers and individual champion:

• • •

Lance Ringler

Arizona State

Alabama

Stanford

Furman

Duke

Baylor

Pepperdine

Michigan State

Individual champion: Cheyenne Knight, Alabama

• • •

Beth Ann Nichols

Stanford

Alabama

Arizona State

Northwestern

Duke

Furman

Florida

Purdue

Individual champion: Leona Maguire, Duke

• • •

Kevin Casey

Stanford

Arizona State

Alabama

Duke

Florida State

USC

Northwestern

Kent State

Individual champion: Jennifer Kupcho, Wake Forest

• • •

Brentley Romine

Stanford

Arizona State

Alabama

Florida

USC

Florida State

Furman

Northwestern

Individual champion: Linnea Strom, Arizona State