NCAA Women's Championship expert picks, individual/team predictions

On Thursday, 24 teams will converge on Rich Harvest Farms in Sugar Grove, Ill., for the 2017 NCAA Division I Women’s Golf Championship. After 54 holes, the field will be cut to the low 15 teams, as well as the top 9 individuals not on advancing teams. After 72 holes, the top eight teams will make match play and an individual champion will be crowned.
Our Golfweek staff on the ground in Illinois – Lance Ringler, Beth Ann Nichols, Kevin Casey and Brentley Romine – offer their predictions for the eight match-play qualifiers and individual champion:
• • •
Lance Ringler
- Arizona State
- Alabama
- Stanford
- Furman
- Duke
- Baylor
- Pepperdine
- Michigan State
Individual champion: Cheyenne Knight, Alabama
• • •
Beth Ann Nichols
- Stanford
- Alabama
- Arizona State
- Northwestern
- Duke
- Furman
- Florida
- Purdue
Individual champion: Leona Maguire, Duke
• • •
Kevin Casey
- Stanford
- Arizona State
- Alabama
- Duke
- Florida State
- USC
- Northwestern
- Kent State
Individual champion: Jennifer Kupcho, Wake Forest
• • •
Brentley Romine
- Stanford
- Arizona State
- Alabama
- Florida
- USC
- Florida State
- Furman
- Northwestern
Individual champion: Linnea Strom, Arizona State
