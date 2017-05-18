Ricky Barnes, James Hahn co-lead after Round 1 of AT&T Byron Nelson

LEADING: Ricky Barnes turned in his best round of the season Thursday and co-leads the AT&T Byron Nelson alongside James Hahn, with both players shooting 6-under 64 during Round 1 at TPC Four Seasons at Las Colinas. Barnes shot 31 on the front nine with five birdies and one bogey, finishing up with a 33 on the back nine. Hahn made three birdies on the front and three on the back during a bogey-free round. He last won the 2016 Wells Fargo Championship, while Barnes has never won in 254 starts on the PGA Tour.

CHASING: Matt Kuchar leads a solid group at 4 under, joined by Jhonattan Vegas, Jason Kokrak and Cameron Tringale. Dustin Johnson shot 3-under 67 and is T-8 alongside Bud Cauley, Brooks Koepka, John Huh, Sean O’Hair, Ryan Armour and Peter Malnati. Jordan Spieth is T-15 at 2 under.

SHOT OF THE DAY: Jason Day bounced back nicely from a final-round 80 at the Players Championship, shooting 2-under 68. He’s T-14 entering Round 2 thanks in part to an eagle at the par-5 7th hole and this highly-impressive birdie from the cart path at the par-4 11th.

QUOTABLE: “I was having (positive) signs (entering the week). I think I made the last four cuts or something and (didn’t) really put four rounds together but I’ve had some signs out there, whether a couple rounds that I’m hitting it well and not holeing out well and then the other way and I’m almost kind of hanging around even par. Nice to go out and shoot a 6-under instead of your good rounds being 1, 2-under.” – Ricky Barnes on an opening-round 66.

UP NEXT: Golf Channel will air second-round coverage from 4-7 p.m. ET Friday. Follow all the action live on Golfweek.com and our Facebook and Twitter feeds.