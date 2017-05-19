NCAA Women's Championship 2017 Live Blog, Round 1

The opening round of the 2017 NCAA D-I Women’s Championship is underway Friday! Cold and windy conditions are meeting the players in the first round at Rich Harvest Farms in Sugar Grove, Ill.

Want to keep track of all that’s going on in the national championship out in the Midwest? We have you covered with our live blog below! Follow along…

How to follow the action:

All times Eastern (Note: TV coverage doesn’t begin until Monday)

TELEVISION: Golf Channel (Monday, 4-8 p.m.; Tuesday, 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m. & 4-8 p.m.; Wednesday, 4-8 p.m.)

NCAA Women’s Championship tracker

Top teams expect Rich Harvest Farms to bring exacting test at #NCAAGolf Women's Championship: https://t.co/fCbZoKQ3qp pic.twitter.com/2W37Xkd9d1 — Golfweek (@golfweek) May 19, 2017

