Jason Kokrak leads by 5 after Round 2 of AT&T Byron Nelson

LEADING: Jason Kokrak opened up a 5-shot lead after shooting 8-under 62 in Round 2 of the AT&T Byron Nelson at TPC Four Seasons at Las Colinas. The 31-year-old has never won on the PGA Tour in 145 previous starts, recording a pair of T-2s at the 2016 Northern Trust Open and 2012 Frys.com Open. He played like a superstar Friday, recording 8 birdies and no bogeys throughout the career-low round.

CHASING: Billy Horschel climbed to solo second at 7 under after carding a 5-under 65 in Round 2, bouncing back from a frustrating week and missed cut at last week’s Players Championship. Dustin Johnson is T-3 at 6 under after a second consecutive 3-under 67 along with Byeong Hun An, Cameron Tringale, Bud Cauley, James Hahn and Jhonattan Vegas. Overnight co-leader Ricky Barnes shot 5-over 75 and now sits T-38.

SHOT OF THE DAY: Patrick Reed has been turning things around lately, recording three straight top 25 finishes after missing three straight cuts in April. He’s safely on to the weekend at the Byron Nelson at 1 under and had maybe the most impressive birdie of the day after spraying his tee shot to the right at the par-4 6th. Check out this approach shot that made it happen.

QUOTABLE: “Just kind of a fluke couple shots and fought hard. Had two really good looks in the last two (holes) and missed one to the right and one to the left. … Pretty disappointed at this point in time” – Jordan Spieth, who made a quadruple-bogey 9 at the par-5 16th hole to miss the cut by one shot at 3 over.

UP NEXT: Golf Channel will air third-round coverage from 1-2:30 p.m and CBS from 3-6 p.m. ET Saturday. Follow all the action live on Golfweek.com and our Facebook and Twitter feeds.