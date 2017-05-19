Rory McIlroy withdraws from BMW PGA Championship due to rib injury

Rory McIlroy has withdrawn from next week’s BMW PGA Championship after suffering a “reaction” to a previous rib injury. McIlroy addressed the issue at the Players Championship and had an MRI done last week.

Here’s the full statement from McIlroy:

“Having had a reaction to my earlier rib injury, I have been advised to take a conservative approach to my recovery which unfortunately means I have to withdraw from the BMW PGA Championship next week. It’s a disappointing decision to have to make, but I have to ensure I make a full recovery. I will now continue the process of preparing my game for the US Open and the rest of the season.”

McIlroy missed nearly two months earlier this year due to the rib injury and the MRI reportedly showed no new injuries, only a “low-grade response” to the previous rib injury.

McIlroy got married in Ireland last month and has not missed a cut in six starts this season. He finished T-35 at the Players last week after a final-round 75 and recorded a T-7 at the Masters. His best result of the year was a T-4 at the Arnold Palmer Invitational in March, where he shot 65-69 over the weekend at Bay Hill.