Tee times, pairings: 2017 AT&T Byron Nelson, Round 3

Here are the tee times and pairings for Round 3 of the 2017 AT&T Byron Nelson Saturday at TPC Four Seasons at Las Colinas in Irving, Texas. (all times Eastern):
OFF NO. 1 TEE
- 11:00 a.m.: Joel Dahmen Clarkston, Michael Putnam, Ryan Palmer
- 11:10 a.m.: Boo Weekley, Seamus Power, Sebastian Munoz
- 11:20 a.m.: Jamie Lovemark, Gary Woodland, Smylie Kaufman
- 11:30 a.m.: Kyle Reifers, Beau Hossler, Jason Bohn
- 11:40 a.m.: Scott Stallings, Scott Brown, Sergio Garcia
- 11:50 a.m.: Sung Kang, Jason Dufner, Matt Kuchar
- 12:00 p.m.: Scott Piercy, Jason Day, Willy Wilcox
- 12:10 p.m.: Brooks Koepka, Zac Blair, J.J. Henry
- 12:20 p.m.: Sean O’Hair, Ryan Armour Silver, Rod Pampling
- 12:30 p.m.: Grayson Murray, Morgan Hoffmann, Chad Campbell
- 12:40 p.m.: James Hahn, Jhonattan Vegas, Peter Malnati Knoxville
- 12:50 p.m.: Dustin Johnson, Cameron Tringale, Bud Cauley
- 1:00 p.m.: Jason Kokrak, Billy Horschel, Byeong Hun An Korea
OFF NO. 10 TEE
- 11:00 a.m.: Louis Oosthuizen, Patrick Reed, Bob Estes
- 11:10 a.m.: Greg Owen, Charl Schwartzel, Marc Leishman
- 11:20 a.m.: Greg Chalmers, Ken Duke, Ricky Barnes Phoenix
- 11:30 a.m.: Michael Kim, John Huh, Tony Finau
- 11:40 a.m.: Ernie Els, Nick Watney, Alex Moon
- 11:50 a.m.: Nicholas Lindheim, Dominic Bozzelli, Billy Hurley III
- 12:00 p.m.: Danny Lee, Shawn Stefani, Keegan Bradley
- 12:10 p.m.: Brett Stegmaier, Brendon Todd, D.A. Points
- 12:20 p.m.: Ian Poulter, Charley Hoffman, Daniel Summerhays
- 12:30 p.m.: Kevin Tway, Ryan Brehm, Spencer Levin
- 12:40 p.m.: J.J. Spaun, Brian Gay, Geoff Ogilvy
- 12:50 p.m.: Tom Hoge, Nick Taylor
- 1:00 p.m.: Patrick Rodgers, Ollie Schniederjans
Comments