Tee times, pairings: 2017 AT&T Byron Nelson, Round 3

Here are the tee times and pairings for Round 3 of the 2017 AT&T Byron Nelson Saturday at TPC Four Seasons at Las Colinas in Irving, Texas. (all times Eastern):

OFF NO. 1 TEE

11:00 a.m.: Joel Dahmen Clarkston, Michael Putnam, Ryan Palmer

Joel Dahmen Clarkston, Michael Putnam, Ryan Palmer 11:10 a.m.: Boo Weekley, Seamus Power, Sebastian Munoz

Boo Weekley, Seamus Power, Sebastian Munoz 11:20 a.m.: Jamie Lovemark, Gary Woodland, Smylie Kaufman

Jamie Lovemark, Gary Woodland, Smylie Kaufman 11:30 a.m.: Kyle Reifers, Beau Hossler, Jason Bohn

Kyle Reifers, Beau Hossler, Jason Bohn 11:40 a.m.: Scott Stallings, Scott Brown, Sergio Garcia

Scott Stallings, Scott Brown, Sergio Garcia 11:50 a.m.: Sung Kang, Jason Dufner, Matt Kuchar

Sung Kang, Jason Dufner, Matt Kuchar 12:00 p.m.: Scott Piercy, Jason Day, Willy Wilcox

Scott Piercy, Jason Day, Willy Wilcox 12:10 p.m.: Brooks Koepka, Zac Blair, J.J. Henry

Brooks Koepka, Zac Blair, J.J. Henry 12:20 p.m.: Sean O’Hair, Ryan Armour Silver, Rod Pampling

Sean O’Hair, Ryan Armour Silver, Rod Pampling 12:30 p.m.: Grayson Murray, Morgan Hoffmann, Chad Campbell

Grayson Murray, Morgan Hoffmann, Chad Campbell 12:40 p.m.: James Hahn, Jhonattan Vegas, Peter Malnati Knoxville

James Hahn, Jhonattan Vegas, Peter Malnati Knoxville 12:50 p.m.: Dustin Johnson, Cameron Tringale, Bud Cauley

Dustin Johnson, Cameron Tringale, Bud Cauley 1:00 p.m.: Jason Kokrak, Billy Horschel, Byeong Hun An Korea

OFF NO. 10 TEE